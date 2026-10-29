Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri sells project properties to Hitachi Energy for SEK 1,382 million

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is selling the properties Ludvika Gonäs 1:178 and 1:181 to Hitachi Energy in accordance with the terms of the option agreement. The agreed property value, including additional orders so far, amounts to approximately SEK 1,382 million. Logistri's project profit is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 120 million. The transaction will give Logistri increased funds for acquisitions.

Together with Torngrund, Logistri is developing a logistics center of approximately 103,000 square meters for Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. The project is one of Sweden's largest new construction projects and is proceeding according to plan.

According to the previously communicated option agreement, Hitachi Energy has the right to acquire the property-owning companies and thus indirectly the properties in connection with the completion of the project. Logistri has today received a written notification from Hitachi Energy Sweden AB that the company is exercising its option to acquire upon completion of the project. According to the option agreement, the parties shall enter into a share purchase agreement during Q4 2026. Possession shall take place in connection with the completion of the project, which is expected to take place on April 12, 2027.



Property value and financial outcome

The agreed property value amounts to approximately SEK 1,382 million and is based on the option agreement's original value of SEK 1,354 million, with additions for alterations and additional work, so-called ÄTA work. The final property value may be adjusted for further orders until completion.



Logistris' total profit from the project is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 120 million. Of the estimated profit, SEK 19.6 million has been recognised in the income statement in the second quarter of 2026 as an unrealised change in value. The total profit from the project corresponds to approximately three years of future earnings presented in the interim report for the second quarter of 2026.



At closing, Logistri is expected to receive net proceeds of approximately SEK 683 million after repayment of building credits and final cash settlement with Torngrund. As part of the consideration for the project, Torngrund is also expected to receive approximately 5.3 million Class B shares in Logistri at a subscription price of SEK 16.5 per share.



Increased scope for continued growth

As of 30 September 2026, the property value in Logistri's other portfolio, excluding the project in Ludvika, amounted to approximately SEK 3,000 million. Taking into account the expected net proceeds and additional debt financing, Logistri estimates that the acquisition scope after the completion of the transaction amounts to approximately SEK 1,600 million.



The freed-up capital creates the conditions for continued investments in business-critical properties and strengthens the company's opportunities to achieve the goal of a property value of more than SEK 5,000 million and profit from property management above SEK 200 million by 2028, with increased earnings per share.



"Together with Torngrund, we are developing a logistics center that will support Hitachi Energy's continued expansion. We have a very good collaboration with both Hitachi and Torngrund. Although we envisioned that the collaboration would continue over a longer period of time, we feel proud to have completed a transaction and soon completed a project that creates value for all parties. When Hitachi Energy now chooses to exercise its purchase option, capital is freed up that gives us the opportunity to increase the pace of acquisitions and continue to build a diversified property portfolio with stable cash flows," says David Träff, CEO of Logistri.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

Logistri fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se



About Logistri

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties, primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall goal is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's shares were listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.



For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.

This information is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-29 06:00 CET.