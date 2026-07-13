Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri signs new 10-year lease agreement in Gothenburg

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") has signed a new lease agreement for the property Härryda Solsten 1:127 in Mölnlycke business park outside Gothenburg. The new lease agreement means that the tenant extends the lease period by ten years and runs until 30 September 2037. The tenant already leases the entire property, which comprises approximately 12,400 m² of lettable area and 27,690 m² of land area. The lease agreement is a so-called triple-net agreement, where the tenant is responsible for the absolute majority of the property's operating and maintenance costs. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 13.6 million.

The Härryda Solsten 1:127 property is located in Mölnlycke Business Park, a well-established industrial area with a strategic location close to Gothenburg, Landvetter Airport and Highway 40. The property is adapted for advanced industrial production and consists of production, warehouse and office premises designed for the tenant's business. The tenant has been operating on the site since the building was constructed in 1999.

"We are very pleased that the tenant has chosen to continue its operations in our premises through another long lease extension. This is the second time we have extended the lease with the same tenant, confirming the strength of our long-term partnership and the importance of the property to the business. We look forward to continuing to develop the property together for many years to come," says David Träff, CEO of Logistri.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

Logistri fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

About Logistri

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.