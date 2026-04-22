Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting in Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) today on 22 April 2026, income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2025 were adopted. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to pay a maximum dividend totalling SEK 46,407,999.52 from available profits of SEK 807,602,392 on existing shares and shares that may be issued under the board of directors' authorisation to issue new shares, and to carry forward the remaining profits. Furthermore, it was resolved on re-election of Henrik Viktorsson, Patrik von Hacht, Mattias Ståhlgren and Robin Englén as well as election of Cecilia Ekeblom and Johanna Bjärnemyr as new board members. Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as the company's auditor. The Annual General Meeting also resolved, among other things, to amend the Articles of Association, to authorise the board of directors to resolve upon issuances of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, and to establish a warrant programme including issuance and transfer of warrants.

Adoption of the income statements and balance sheets

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Dividends

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to pay a dividend of SEK 0.28 per Class A and Class B share, corresponding to a total of SEK 27,071,333.52, to be paid on four occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting. The record dates for the dividend were set as 24 April 2026, 30 June 2026, 30 September 2026, and 30 December 2026.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved on a dividend of up to SEK 19,336,666 on A, B, and D shares that may be issued pursuant to the board of directors' authorisation until the next Annual General Meeting. Dividends on such shares shall be paid as of the first payment date occurring after the first record date following registration of the new shares and their entry in the company's share register.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved that dividends on Class D shares shall be paid in accordance with the Articles of Association, with record dates on 30 June 2026, 30 September 2026, 30 December 2026, and 31 March 2027.

The total dividend as described above may amount to a maximum of SEK 46,407,999.52. Finally, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the remaining profits shall be carried forward.

Election of board members and determination remuneration to the board of directors

Henrik Viktorsson, Patrik von Hacht, Mattias Ståhlgren, and Robin Englén were re-elected as members of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Cecilia Ekeblom and Johanna Bjärnemyr were elected as new members of the board of directors. Henrik Viktorsson was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that a fee of SEK 180,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 120,000 each to the other board members elected by the Annual General Meeting. It was further resolved that SEK 30,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 15,000 to each of the board members who are otherwise part of the audit committee. In addition, it was resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to the chairman and members of the remuneration committee.

Election of auditor and determination of remuneration to the auditor

The registered accounting firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the time until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young Aktiebolag has announced that it intends to appoint Katrine Söderberg as the auditor in charge. The Annual General Meeting also resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Amendment to the Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting approved the board of directors' proposal to amend the Articles of Association. The amendment involves minor editorial updates, the introduction of a new class of shares (D shares) by the adoption of a new wording for Section 5 of the Articles of Association, and the introduction of a new Section 10 in the Articles of Association in order to provide flexibility in relation to future general meetings.

Authorisation on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, at one or more occasions during the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve upon the issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall, in such case, be to meet the company's capital requirements, secure the company's continued operations and development, and enable future acquisitions. The board of directors shall have the right to resolve that payments shall be made in in cash, through contribution in kind, by set-off or otherwise subject to conditions. In the event that new shares are issued with deviation from the shareholder's preferential rights, the new share issue shall be carried out on market terms. The authorisation shall be limited so that the board of directors may not resolve upon issues of shares, convertibles or warrants that entail that the total number of shares that are issued, issued through conversion of convertibles or issued through exercise of warrants exceeds 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company at the time the board of directors exercises the authorisation for the first time.

Establishment of a warrant program including the issuance and transfer of warrants

The Annual General Meeting approved the board of directors' proposal to establish a warrant-based incentive program through the issuance of warrants of series 2026/2030 to the company, or to a subsidiary designated by the company, and to approve the transfer of warrants of that series to certain employees within the group.

Other resolutions

The Annual General Meeting also resolved on:

Discharge from liability for all board members and the managing director.

Instructions for the nomination committee.

Guidelines for executive remuneration.

Amendment to the terms and conditions of the warrants of series 2023/2028.

Minutes of the meeting and complete resolutions

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be made available at the company and on the company's website, www.logistri.se.