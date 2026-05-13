Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2026

A fast-growing real estate company with a focus on stable cash flows. Logistri is in a strong growth phase where ongoing projects and investments are expected to increase earnings per share significantly in the coming years. At the same time, work continues towards a listing on Nasdaq Main Market, which constitutes a natural next step in the company's development and strengthens the platform for continued long-term value creation.

Summary of the quarter January - March 2026

Revenue increased by 28.3% to SEK 52.1 million (40.6)

Net operating income increased by 28.5% to SEK 48.4 million (37.6) and the surplus ratio amounted to 92.8% (92.6)

Profit from property management increased by 20.6% to SEK 24.5 million (20.3), corresponding to SEK 0.25 per share (0.28)

Profit for the period increased by 74.9% to SEK 52.4 million (30.0), corresponding to SEK 0.51 per share (0.41)

Net asset value per share SEK 17.41/share (16.56)

"Stable development in the existing portfolio, fully leased properties and continued high surplus ratio. Acquisitions and projects strengthen earnings capacity," says CEO David Träff

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

david.traff@logistri.se

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) in brief

Logistri is a real estate company that owns and manages business-critical light industry and warehouse properties in Sweden. The company operates in a property segment where tenants are highly dependent on premises with business-critical functions integrated into the properties, often including production, processing, or warehousing. Logistris' combination of long-term leases with terms that limit cost risks creates a long-term perspective and stable cash flows. The company has an office in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

Information

The information in this press release is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on [date] at hh:mm CET.



For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB (publ), please visit www.logistri.se

This information is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 07:30 CEST.