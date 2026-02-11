Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) year-end report January - December 2025

Earnings per share increased by 96.6 percent compared to the previous year. 2025 is a year of strong growth and during the year Logistri entered into agreements to acquire properties worth SEK 2.1 billion, which corresponds to the highest investment rate in the company's history. For 2026, Logistri has its sights set on relisting the company's shares to Nasdaq during the second half of the year.

Period January - December 2025:

Revenue increased by 36.1% to SEK 183.8 (135.1) million

Net operating income increased by 36.3% to SEK 168.6 (123.7) million and the surplus ratio was 91.7% (91.6)

Profit from property management decreased by 2.2% to SEK 82.9 (84.8) million

Profit for the period increased by 110.1% to SEK 135.3 million (64.4), corresponding to SEK 1.73 per share (0.88)

Quarter October - December 2025:

Revenue increased by 42.1% to SEK 51.6 (36.3) million

Net operating income increased by 48.3% to SEK 46.1 (31.1) million and the surplus ratio was 89.5% (85.8)

Profit from property management decreased by 1.3% to SEK 17.2 (17.5) million

Profit for the period increased by 560.2% to SEK 30.3 million (-6.6), corresponding to SEK 0.32 per share (-0.9)

Period 2025-01-01 - 2025-12-31 in summary

Income amounted to TSEK 183,825 (135,057)

Net operating income amounted to TSEK 168,641 (123,709), with a surplus ratio of 91.7% (91.6)

Profit from property management amounted to TSEK 82,939 (84,808)

Profit for the period amounted to TSEK 135,314 (64,390), corresponding to SEK 1.73 (0.88) per share

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to TSEK 75,793 (74,393)

The market value of the property portfolio amounted to TSEK 2,941,458 (2,092,689)

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 17.10 (16.03) per share

The interest coverage ratio was 2.3 (4.4) times and the net loan-to-value ratio was 43.3 (44.5) %

Property property yield was 6.5% (6.8)

Quarter 2025-10-01 - 2025-12-31 in summary

Income amounted to TSEK 51,568 (36,299)

Net operating income amounted to TSEK 46,147 (31,127), with a surplus ratio of 89.5% (85.8)

Profit from property management amounted to TSEK 17,234 (17,469)

Profit for the period amounted to TSEK 30,325 (-6,580), corresponding to SEK 0.32 (-0.09) per share

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to 19,621

(21,007) KSEK

The market value of the property portfolio amounted to TSEK 2,941,458 (2,092,689)

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 17.10 (16.03) per share

The interest coverage ratio was 1.9 (3.0) times and the net loan-to-value ratio was 43.3 (44.5) %

The property's property yield was 6.4% (6.4)

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2026

The Board of Directors intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 28 per share of Class A and Class B. The Board of Directors also proposes to introduce a new class of shares, Class D ordinary shares. Further terms and conditions for the Class D shares will be presented in connection with the notice of the Annual General Meeting

For further information, please contact

David Träff, CEO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) in brief

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value Index





For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB (publ), please visit www.logistri.se and www.spotlightstockmarket.com.

This information is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-11 07:30 CET.