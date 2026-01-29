Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri takes possession of two properties and begins construction of logistics centre in Ludvika

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) today announces that it has taken possession of the properties Ludvika Gonäs 1:181 and Ludvika Gonäs 1:178 from Torngrund Group AB. The project has received a building permit and a start permit from Ludvika municipality. The buildings will house Hitachi Energy Sweden AB's new logistics center. The project is expected to be completed in early 2027. Upon completion, the properties are expected to generate a net operating income of SEK 89 million per year. The agreed property value in the transaction amounts to SEK 1,254 million, which gives a property yield of 7.1%.

The terms of the share purchase agreement have been fulfilled and Logistri has taken possession of the shares in the property-owning companies and thus indirectly the properties. The project is now entering a production phase with expected completion in early 2027. The project is fully financed with existing own funds and building credits.

"The project is an important milestone in Logistris' development and strengthens our earning capacity. We look forward to carrying out the project together with Torngrund and delivering high-quality buildings to our tenant", says David Träff, CEO of Logistri.

