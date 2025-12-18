Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri divests three properties as part of portfolio optimisation

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") today announces that the company has entered into agreements regarding the sale of three properties - Stockholm Sillö 6, Botkyrka Lärlingen 2 and Karlstad Västra Torp 1:93. The underlying property value amounts to approximately SEK 157 million and the properties comprise a total leasable area of approximately 9,700 m². The annual rental value amounts to SEK 9.8 million. The sales are made through two transactions with two different buyers. Closing is planned to take place during the first quarter of 2026.

The divestment is in line with Logistris' strategy to optimize and strengthen the property management portfolio. By divesting properties at low relative returns, both capital and management resources are freed up, creating room for new value-creating investments in acquisitions and projects. The divested properties have had a positive value development but are expected to have a lower strategic relevance for Logistri's long-term portfolio going forward. The sales are made in line with book value, with market deduction for deferred tax.

The two properties in the Stockholm area, Stockholm Sillö 6 and Botkyrka Lärlingen 2, were part of a portfolio that Logistri acquired in 2019. Since the acquisition, the properties have had a very positive value development, and the divestment means that Logistri realizes the value creation that has been carried out during the holding period.

The property in Karlstad, Västra Torp 1:93, was acquired as part of a portfolio from Torngrund. The property is a solitaire in the Logistri portfolio and the buyer is a local operator with a historical connection to the tenant.

"The sale is a natural step in our ongoing work to optimize and focus the property portfolio. We would like to thank the tenants in the properties for their good cooperation and we believe that the buyers will continue to manage the relationships with the tenants in a good way." says David Träff, CEO of Logistri Fastighets AB (publ).

