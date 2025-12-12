Anzeige
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Sofia Aasvold appointed deputy CEO of Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) has appointed Sofia Aasvold as deputy CEO. Sofia Aasvold, who is currently property manager in the company, replaces Ulf Attebrant in the role. The change applies from 2025-12-12.

Sofia Aasvold has been part of Logistri's management since January 2025 and is responsible for the company's property management and development. The appointment comes as Logistris' property portfolio grows and the company enters a phase with an increased focus on value-creating management and long-term growth.

"Sofia has played a central role in the development of Logistris' property portfolio and has strong strategic and operational leadership. The Board of Directors and I are very positive that she is now also stepping into the role of Deputy CEO," says David Träff, CEO of Logistri Fastighets AB (publ).

After the change, Logistris' management team consists of:

  • Joachim Carlsson, CFO
  • Sofia Aasvold, Property Manager and Deputy CEO
  • Björn Uggla, Business Development

Ulf Attebrant leaves the role of deputy CEO. Logistri thanks him for his commitment and efforts since 2017.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO
Logistri fastighets AB (publ)
Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66
david.traff@logistri.se

About Logistri

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
