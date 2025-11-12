Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) Interim report January - September 2025

Earnings per share increased by 47.9 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The period was characterized by high transaction activity and the pace of investment continued to be high at the beginning of the third quarter.

Profit from property management decreased as the company raised a green unsecured bond of SEK 300 million at the end of 2024 and the company has continuously taken possession of nine new properties during the period, whose income has not yet had its full effect during the period.

Period January - September 2025:



Rental income increased by 33.9% to SEK 132.3 (98.8) million

Net operating income increased by 32.3% to SEK 122.5 (92.6) million and the surplus ratio was 92.6% (93.8)

Profit from property management decreased by 2.6% to SEK 65.7 (67.3) million

Profit for the period increased by 47.9% to SEK 105.0 million (71.0), corresponding to SEK 1.43 per share (0.97)

Quarter July - September 2025:



Rental income increased by 40.9% to SEK 46.8 (33.2) million

Net operating income increased by 40.0% to SEK 43.3 (30.9) million and the surplus ratio was 92.5% (93.1)

Profit from property management increased by 4.0% to SEK 22.9 (22.0) million

Profit for the period increased by 100.5% to SEK 35.2 million (17.6), corresponding to SEK 0.48 per share (0.24)



Period 2025-01-01 - 2025-09-30 in summary

Rental income amounted to TSEK 132,257 (98,758)

Net operating income amounted to TSEK 122,494 (92,582), with a surplus ratio of 92.6% (93.8)

Profit from property management amounted to TSEK 65,705 (67,339)

Profit after tax amounted to TSEK 104,989 (70,970), corresponding to SEK 1.43 (0.97) per share

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to TSEK 56,173 (53,385)

The market value of the property portfolio amounted to TSEK 2,732,515 (1,744,481)

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 17.26 (16.14) per share

The interest coverage ratio was 2.5 (4.9) times and the net loan-to-value ratio was 52.0 (35.9) %

The property yield was 6.4% (7.2)

Quarter 2025-07-01 - 2025-09-30 in summary

Rental income amounted to TSEK 46,789 (33,216)

Net operating income amounted to TSEK 43,295 (30,936), with a surplus ratio of 92.5% (93.1)

Profit from property management amounted to TSEK 22,881 (21,993)

Profit after tax amounted to TSEK 35,197 (17,556), corresponding to SEK 0.48 (0.24) per share

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to TSEK 21,679 (18,659)

The market value of the property portfolio amounted to TSEK 2,732,515 (1,744,481)

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 17,26 (16,14) per share

The interest coverage ratio was 2.4 (4.9) times and the net loan-to-value ratio was 52.0 (35.9) %

The property yield was 6.3% (7.1)

Significant events during and after the quarter:

In July, possession of the Lerum Berg 1:44 property was taken possession of at an agreed property value of SEK 33 million. The leasable area amounts to 2,530 m2. The annual rental income amounts to SEK 2.3 million and the remaining lease period is 12 years.

In July, two light industrial properties, Falkenberg Elektrikern 2 and Gislaved Ölmestad 8:261, were acquired at an agreed property value of SEK 108 million. The leasable area amounts to 16,500 m2. Annual rental income amounts to SEK 8.7 million and the remaining lease period is 9 years. The property in Falkenberg was taken possession of in September and the property in Gislaved will be taken possession of in October.

In September, a loan agreement with a total loan volume of SEK 959 million was entered into with a Swedish bank. The loan will be used to, among other things, repay loans with M&G with maturity on 20/07/2026. The new loan expands the Group's loans and provides SEK 185 million in liquidity that can be used for value-creating investments in real estate. For more information about the refinancing, see p.15.

On October 8, an accelerated book building procedure was carried out and the Board of Directors resolved on a directed share issue of 16,600,002 Class B shares, and at the same time proposed that an Extraordinary General Meeting resolve on a directed share issue of 6,733,332 Class B shares to certain existing shareholders who are also members of the Board of Directors.

On October 27, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on a new issue of 6,733,332 shares of series B. Through the new issue of the total of 23,333,334 Class B shares, Logistri received proceeds of approximately SEK 350 million.

On October 31, an agreement was entered into for the acquisition of two properties in Ludvika. Two buildings totalling approximately 103,000 m² will be constructed on the properties. The buildings will house Hitachi Energy Sweden AB's new logistics center and a 15-year lease has been signed. The agreed property value in the transaction amounts to SEK 1,254 million, which gives a property yield of 7.1%. The properties are expected to be taken possession of in January 2026 and the buildings are completed in early 2027.

On 4 November, two properties in Tranås were taken possession of in a sale and leaseback transaction. The tenant signed a 20-year triple-net lease in connection with the transaction. The properties comprise a total leasable area of 13,150 m². The total land area amounts to 33,443 m² and the annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 6.7 million.

For further information, please contact

David Träff, CEO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) in brief

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.

This information is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-12 11:56 CET.