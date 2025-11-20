Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri" or the "Company") announces that the extraordinary general meeting in the Company held today on the 20th of November 2025 adopted the following resolution.

Resolution to issue warrants

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, on a directed issue of a maximum of 8,000,000 warrants, entailing an increase of the share capital upon full exercise by a maximum of SEK 800,000.

The right to subscribe for the warrants shall vest in Logistri Fastighets AB (publ). The Company intends to utilize the warrants as payment for part of the purchase price for the company Egenlokal Projektbolag 116 AB and thereby indirectly the companies Egenlokal Projektbolag 118 AB and Egenlokal Projektbolag 120 AB and the real properties Ludvika Gonäs 1:178 and Ludvika Gonäs 1:181 pursuant to a share transfer agreement entered into with Torngrund Group AB, according to the Company's announcement published on the 31st of October 2025 (Logistri enters into agreement with Torngrund Group AB regarding acquisition of logistics centre in Ludvika). The Company will transfer to Torngrund Group AB the number of warrants whose total subscription price upon exercise corresponds to ninety (90) per cent of the purchase price which shall be paid upon completion of construction on the properties, and the remaining warrants are intended to be cancelled.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one B-share in the Company. Subscription for B-shares by virtue of warrants may take place on one or more occasions from the time the warrants are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office until and including 31 December 2028 at a price of SEK 16.5 per B-share.

_________________________

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Stockholm, November 2025

The Board of Directors

