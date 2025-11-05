Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri has taken possession of three properties in Tranås and Gislaved

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") today announces that the company has taken possession of three properties in two separate transactions in accordance with previously announced terms and conditions. Of the three properties, two are located in Tranås and one in Gislaved. The agreed property value amounts to a total of SEK 163 million. The properties have a leasable area of 24,000 sq.m. Annual rental income amounts to SEK 12.4 million with a remaining average lease period of 14.5 years. The leases are triple-net.

The properties that have been taken possession are Tranås Traktorn 2 and Tranås Traktorn 6, which are leased in their entirety to Strömsholmen AB. The transaction was carried out as a sale-and-leaseback and was completed on November 4. The property Gislaved Ölmestad 8:261 is leased to Rullpack AB, which is part of the Cedo group of companies. Closing took place on 28 October. The acquisitions have been financed with existing cash and bank debt.

"Logistri will take possession of three properties that strengthen our property portfolio with high-quality and mission-critical properties. They are leased to market-leading companies with long-term leases that provide stable cash flows with low cost risk," says David Träff, CEO of Logistri.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

Logistri fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

About Logistri

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.