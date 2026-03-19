Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri has taken possession of two properties in Norrtälje and Vänersborg

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") today announces that the company has taken possession of two newly built light industrial properties from Torngrund. The closings are the last within the framework of the agreement signed on 28 February 2024. The properties are located in Norrtälje and Vänersborg. The agreed property value amounts to a total of SEK 174 million. The properties have a leasable area of 8,135 m2. Annual rental income amounts to SEK 12.6 million with a remaining average lease period of 13 years. The leases are triple-net.

Logistri has acquired the properties Norrtälje Görla 9:25 and Vänersborg Stallet 18. Both properties are fully leased with an occupancy rate of 100 percent.

The property in Norrtälje is leased to Ahlberg Cameras AB, a specialized supplier of camera solutions for safety-critical environments, including in the nuclear power industry. The company focuses on robust and customized systems with high demands on reliability and quality.

The property in Vänersborg is leased to Wiretronic AB, a technology company active in the development and manufacture of electronic solutions for industry. The company specializes in its field and has an established position in the market.

"We are pleased to have now completed and taken possession of all properties that were included in the agreement we signed with Torngrund in February 2024. The acquisitions strengthen our portfolio with fully leased properties and stable tenants in niche and technologically advanced businesses. It is fully in line with our strategy to invest in mission-critical properties with low vacancy risk," says David Träff, CEO of Logistri.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

Logistri fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

About Logistri

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.