Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) Interim Report January - June 2026

The project in Ludvika is more than half completed

The project in Ludvika, to create Hitachi Energy's logistics center, has passed an important milestone and is more than half completed. Logistri is in a strong growth phase where ongoing projects and investments are expected to significantly increase earnings per share. At the same time, work continues towards a listing on Nasdaq Main Market, which constitutes a natural next step in the company's development and strengthens the platform for continued long-term value creation.

Summary period January - June 2026

Revenue increased by 24.9% to SEK 106.8 million (85.5)

Net operating income increased by 24.0% to SEK 92.2 million (79.2) and the surplus ratio amounted to

92.0% (92.7)

92.0% (92.7) Profit from property management increased by 7.6% to SEK 46.1 million (42.8), corresponding to SEK 0.48 per share (0.58)

Profit for the period increased by 8.1% to SEK 75.4 million (69.8), corresponding to SEK 0.78 per share (0.95)

Net asset value per share SEK 17.65/share (16.76)

Summary quarter April - June 2026

Revenue increased by 21.9% to SEK 54.6 million (44.8)

Net operating income increased by 19.7% to SEK 49.8 million (41.6) and the surplus ratio amounted to 91.2% (92.7)

Profit from property management decreased by 4.0% to SEK 21.6 million (22.5), corresponding to SEK 0.22 per share (0.31)

Profit for the period decreased by 42.2% to SEK 23.0 million (39.8), corresponding to SEK 0.24 per share (0.51). The decrease in profit was mainly explained by negative unrealized changes in the value of financial instruments of SEK -20.0 million (-4.2)

Net asset value per share SEK 17.65/share (16.76)

"Earnings and earnings capacity are developing positively. The project in Ludvika is proceeding according to plan, with more than half of the project completed," says CEO David Träff

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

david.traff@logistri.se

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) in brief

Logistri is a real estate company that owns and manages business-critical light industry and warehouse properties in Sweden. The company operates in a property segment where tenants are highly dependent on premises with business-critical functions integrated into the properties, often including production, processing, or warehousing. Logistris' combination of long-term leases with terms that limit cost risks creates a long-term perspective and stable cash flows. The company has an office in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

Information

The information in this press release is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on [date] at hh:mm CET.



For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB (publ), please visit www.logistri.se

This information is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 07:30 CEST.