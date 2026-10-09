Das Instrument MQ4 ES0164180012 MIQ.COS.MIQ.INH. EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2026

The instrument MQ4 ES0164180012 MIQ.COS.MIQ.INH. EO 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026



Das Instrument 3PN GB00BNNTLN49 PENNON GROUP NEW LS-,6105 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2026

The instrument 3PN GB00BNNTLN49 PENNON GROUP NEW LS-,6105 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2026





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