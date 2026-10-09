Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Elevate Sercive Group: Neue Expertise für den nächsten Wachstumsschritt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SM

WKN: A42BB2 | ISIN: SE0028000190 | Ticker-Symbol: 209
Tradegate
09.10.26 | 10:01
15,025 Euro
-0,43 % -0,065
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILEX MICROSYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILEX MICROSYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,97015,09510:21
15,01015,05510:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silex Microsystems AB: Silex Microsystems appoints Karin Rosenthal as new CFO

Silex Microsystems AB (publ) has appointed Karin Rosenthal as new CFO and member of the management team. Karin Rosenthal will assume her position on 11 November 2026, succeeding the company's current CFO, Maria Engström, who has decided to leave the company.

Karin Rosenthal has served as CFO of Mips AB (publ) since 2020. Prior to that, she held positions including Finance Manager at Volati AB (publ), Manager Global Accounting Services at Klarna Bank and Group Consolidation Manager at Fabege AB (publ). Karin Rosenthal is a board member of Actic Group AB and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business and Economics from Stockholm University.

"Karin has extensive experience in financial management and accounting at listed companies, most recently as CFO of Mips, an international technology company in a growth phase. She will play an important role in the management team in Silex's continued development and expansion. At the same time, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Maria for her valuable contributions to Silex in connection with the IPO," says Edvard Kälvesten, CEO and founder Silex Microsystems.

"Silex is a world leader within its MEMS niche and works with some of the world's leading tech companies. With the expansion in the U.S., the company is entering an exciting growth journey, and I am very pleased to be part of driving that journey as CFO," says Karin Rosenthal, incoming CFO Silex Microsystems.

For further information, please contact:
Erica Falsen, VP Corporate Marketing, Silex Microsystems
Email: press@silex.se

About Silex Microsystems
Silex Microsystems is the world's leading pure-play MEMS foundry. The company develops and manufactures advanced microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) on behalf of its customers, integrating mechanical and electronic components to enable high-precision sensing, control, photonics and motion applications. Its customer base includes leading global technology companies, with MEMS used across a wide range of applications, including medical devices, cloud infrastructure, and autonomous vehicles. Silex Microsystems was founded in Sweden in 2000 and today has more than 500 employees. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Järfälla, Stockholm. Silex Microsystems is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SILEX.

For more information, visit www.silexmicrosystems.com and follow Silex Microsystems on LinkedIn.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.