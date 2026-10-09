Silex Microsystems AB: Silex Microsystems appoints Karin Rosenthal as new CFO

Silex Microsystems AB (publ) has appointed Karin Rosenthal as new CFO and member of the management team. Karin Rosenthal will assume her position on 11 November 2026, succeeding the company's current CFO, Maria Engström, who has decided to leave the company.

Karin Rosenthal has served as CFO of Mips AB (publ) since 2020. Prior to that, she held positions including Finance Manager at Volati AB (publ), Manager Global Accounting Services at Klarna Bank and Group Consolidation Manager at Fabege AB (publ). Karin Rosenthal is a board member of Actic Group AB and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business and Economics from Stockholm University.

"Karin has extensive experience in financial management and accounting at listed companies, most recently as CFO of Mips, an international technology company in a growth phase. She will play an important role in the management team in Silex's continued development and expansion. At the same time, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Maria for her valuable contributions to Silex in connection with the IPO," says Edvard Kälvesten, CEO and founder Silex Microsystems.

"Silex is a world leader within its MEMS niche and works with some of the world's leading tech companies. With the expansion in the U.S., the company is entering an exciting growth journey, and I am very pleased to be part of driving that journey as CFO," says Karin Rosenthal, incoming CFO Silex Microsystems.

For further information, please contact:

Erica Falsen, VP Corporate Marketing, Silex Microsystems

Email: press@silex.se

About Silex Microsystems

Silex Microsystems is the world's leading pure-play MEMS foundry. The company develops and manufactures advanced microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) on behalf of its customers, integrating mechanical and electronic components to enable high-precision sensing, control, photonics and motion applications. Its customer base includes leading global technology companies, with MEMS used across a wide range of applications, including medical devices, cloud infrastructure, and autonomous vehicles. Silex Microsystems was founded in Sweden in 2000 and today has more than 500 employees. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Järfälla, Stockholm. Silex Microsystems is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SILEX.

For more information, visit www.silexmicrosystems.com and follow Silex Microsystems on LinkedIn.