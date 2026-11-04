Silex Microsystems AB: Silex Microsystems' interim report for the third quarter 2026: Strong sales and profitability

Silex reports a quarter of strong sales and profitability. The performance reflects the company's strong global market position and its ability to manufacture advanced MEMS technology that meets customers' increasing demands. At the same time, a strengthened commercial position and a large number of secured development contracts provide a solid foundation for continued growth. The U.S establishment and the expansion in Järfälla, Sweden are progressing according to plan, creating further opportunities to grow with both existing and new customers.

Financial summary, July-September 2026:

Net sales amounted to SEKm 413 (339), a growth of 21.7% (33.9%)

Currency-adjusted growth amounted to 22.0% (43.9%)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEKm 148 (108), an EBIT margin of 35.8% (31.9%)

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEKm 148 (110), an adjusted EBIT margin of 35.8% (32.3%)

Net profit amounted to SEKm 130 (81)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.12 (0.85)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEKm 145 (30)

Financial summary, January-September 2026:

Net sales amounted to SEKm 1,181 (982), a growth of 20.2% (15.8%)

Currency-adjusted growth amounted to 28.0% (20.2%)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEKm 410 (251), an EBIT margin of 34.7% (25.5%)

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEKm 416 (265), an adjusted EBIT margin of 35.2% (27.0%)

Net profit amounted to SEKm 337 (179)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.05 (1.98)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEKm 380 (184)

Net debt amounted to SEKm -961 (102)

Significant events during the quarter

On July 7, Silex entered into an agreement to acquire a semiconductor CMOS fab in Pennsylvania, USA. The acquisition is expected to be completed around the turn of the year 2027/2028. The purchase price amounted to USD 40 million, of which USD 10 million was paid in advance at the time of signing the agreement. The fab will be converted into a MEMS fab.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

Silex has submitted a filing to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) regarding the planned acquisition of the semiconductor fab in Pennsylvania, USA.

Karin Rosenthal has been appointed the new CFO and will assume the position in November 2026.

Edvard Kälvesten, President and CEO of Silex Microsystems, comments:

"The strong sales and profitability of the quarter demonstrate that we continue to deliver on our strategy. The IPO has strengthened our commercial position, contributing to a large number of secured development contracts. At the same time, the expansion in the United States and in Järfälla increases our capacity and ability to meet our customers' long-term needs. This provides a solid foundation for continued growth with both existing and new customers."

Presentation of the report

Silex presents the interim report for the third quarter 2026 via webcast and teleconference today, Wednesday November 4, at 10:00 CET. The report will be presented by President and CEO Edvard Kälvesten and CFO Maria Engström followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English.

Use the following link to follow the presentation via webcast: https://portals.qbrick.com/fa3f58e9

To participate via teleconference, please register using the following link: https://event-registration.qbrick.com/AccEgzfo4bfBUWLVCcrx7GSxw/01a11195-651c-70a0-9009-9b373664c7f2/qbrick-meet-f77e5818-fdc4-4d36-be1f-f6d9e8be6d35

For further information, please contact:

Maria Engström, CFO, Silex Microsystems

Email: ir@silex.se

About Silex Microsystems

Silex Microsystems is the world's leading pure-play MEMS foundry. The company develops and manufactures advanced microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) on behalf of its customers, integrating mechanical and electronic components to enable high-precision sensing, control, photonics and motion applications. Its customer base includes leading global technology companies, with MEMS used across a wide range of applications, including medical devices, cloud infrastructure, and autonomous vehicles. Silex Microsystems was founded in Sweden in 2000 and today has more than 500 employees. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Järfälla, Stockholm. Silex Microsystems is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SILEX.

For more information, please visit www.silexmicrosystems.com and follow Silex Microsystems on LinkedIn.

This information is information that Silex Microsystems is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 07:30 CET.