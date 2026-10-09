

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), a Swedish industrial technology company, said on Friday that it has signed a deal to acquire Rocscience, a Canadian provider of geotechnical and engineering analysis software, from TA Associates and Rocscience's founders, for $535 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.



Henning Sandfort, President, Infrastructure and Geospatial at Hexagon AB, said: 'Rocscience has an exceptionally strong team. Its software is complementary to our sensor and monitoring businesses in mining, and increasingly in civil and infrastructure applications.'



The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Hexagon's net income from closing, with EBITAC margins above 40%. The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Post transaction, Rocscience will become part of the radar and monitoring division within Hexagon's infrastructure and geospatial business area.



Rocscience is expected to report revenue approaching $50 million for 2026, with annual recurring revenue equivalent to over 80 percent of revenue and strong growth rates.



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