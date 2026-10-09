Advancing lean manufacturing, operational excellence, and digital workforce transformation across European industrial organizations

QAD Redzone, the company behind the world's number one platform for manufacturers, announced a strategic partnership with PwC Belgium aimed at advancing lean manufacturing, operational excellence, and digital workforce transformation for industrial organizations in Belgium and across Europe.

By combining QAD Redzone's ChampionAI and leading Connected Workforce Solution with PwC's deep manufacturing expertise and operational excellence capabilities, the collaboration delivers an end-to-end approach to modernizing factory floor operations, driving productivity, and supporting frontline teams.

The partnership builds on PwC Belgium's Center of Operational Excellence, which brings together deep industry knowledge and hands-on operational expertise. The combination of QAD Redzone's Connected Workforce Solution with PwC's ability to connect shopfloor improvements to the broader operational priorities of the business provides clients with a strong end-to-end transformation proposition. This allows improvements initiated on the factory floor to be reinforced by the wider capabilities, decisions and ways of working required to deliver sustainable value across the organization.

Integrated Go-to-Market Strategy and Regional Scale

As part of a unified go-to-market model, QAD Redzone and PwC Belgium will engage clients collaboratively, matching technology deployment with high-impact change management and operational coaching.

To translate this combined expertise into measurable results, QAD Redzone and PwC Belgium will support clients through an integrated co-delivery approach. QAD Redzone brings its Connected Workforce Solution and proven frontline transformation methodology, while PwC contributes deep industry knowledge, hands-on operational expertise and change capabilities. By combining technology, operational coaching and implementation support, the partnership helps clients embed new ways of working, strengthen frontline engagement and sustain improvements over time. Where broader operational dependencies need to be addressed, PwC can bring in the additional expertise required to support a truly end-to-end transformation.

Immediate Momentum

The partnership is already generating measurable traction across the region:

"Manufacturing leaders across Europe are looking for practical, high-impact ways to empower their frontline teams and build resilient, efficient operations. Partnering with PwC Belgium allows us to combine leading edge connected workforce technology with world-class manufacturing expertise, ensuring our mutual clients achieve rapid, sustainable results," said Ahmad Salama, SVP General Manager EMEA APJ, QAD Redzone

"Operational excellence on the factory floor requires both the right digital tools and the organizational culture to support them. Through our partnership with QAD Redzone and our PwC Center of Operational Excellence, we are positioned to deliver comprehensive capability transformation for manufacturers across Belgium and the wider market," said Tom Vermeir, Manufacturing Operations Transformation Partner, PwC Belgium

About PwC Belgium

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

2026 PwC. All rights reserved.

About QAD Redzone

QAD Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and technology into a single System of Action. With three core pillars Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and ChampionAI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) QAD Redzone helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in as little as 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261009617565/en/

Contacts:

PwC Belgium

Tom Vermeir

Manufacturing Operations Transformation Partner

tom.vermeir@pwc.com

QAD Redzone

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com