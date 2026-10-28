Global packaging and co-manufacturing solutions leader will connect its North American and European operations on one platform-accelerating customer delivery, strengthening execution and creating an enduring engine for growth.

QAD Redzone, the company behind the world's number one platform for manufacturers, today announced that Truvant, a global packaging and co-manufacturing solutions leader, has selected the company as its strategic transformation partner to unite its operations across North America and Europe on one cloud-based platform.

The transformation will bring together QAD Adaptive ERP, Redzone Connected Workforce, and ChampionAI to connect enterprise planning with frontline execution. For Truvant, the ambition is clear: operate as one global business, deliver greater speed and consistency for customers, and scale through organic growth and acquisitions while simplifying complexity and multiplying value.

"Our ambition is to make Truvant the most trusted partner for brands bringing products to market. That requires us to bring the strength of our entire business to every customer, at every site," said Stewart Atkinson, CEO of Truvant. "This transformation will change how we operate, how we serve customers and how we grow. We chose QAD Redzone for its manufacturing expertise, its vision for AI and its commitment to work alongside us as a strategic partner. Together, we are building the next chapter of Truvant."

One Truvant. One Foundation for Growth.

For co-packaging and co-manufacturing, growth brings an increasingly difficult balancing act: launch products faster, manage greater complexity, maintain exacting quality standards and respond to changing demand. Acquisitions can expand capabilities and reach while introducing disconnected systems, inconsistent processes and limited visibility.

Truvant's transformation addresses those challenges at their foundation. A common global platform will establish shared data standards, simplify workflows and create consistent performance measures across its operations. A repeatable "design once, replicate everywhere" approach will support faster site onboarding and acquisition integration.

"We are building one Truvant-across a diverse and dynamic portfolio with a common operating model, trusted data and clear accountability across our sites," said Becky DuLac, Chief Financial and Technology Officer at Truvant. "That gives us the foundation to make better decisions, integrate acquisitions faster and handle more volume and complexity while driving for growth. Every investment in this program must translate into stronger execution, better service, quality, and reliability for our customers, and a business that can scale with confidence."

From the Shop Floor to the Top Floor

The program brings together three complementary capabilities: QAD Adaptive ERP as the enterprise backbone; Redzone to connect, empower and coach frontline teams; and ChampionAI to help automate workflows and support decisions across supply chain, procurement and production.

Together, these capabilities will help Truvant connect what leaders plan with what happens on the shop floor, turning operational information into timely decisions and coordinated action.

"Manufacturing's next leap will come from connecting intelligence to action across the entire enterprise," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD Redzone. "Truvant has the ambition to make that leap. With the QAD Redzone Manufacturing Platform its people can act faster, its operations can perform more consistently and its business can grow with confidence. This is a transformation of how a global manufacturer competes, with technology serving the outcome."

QAD Redzone will partner alongside Truvant's teams to establish the global operating foundation, support adoption at each site and build a repeatable deployment model. Configuration rather than custom code will help Truvant maintain common standards and access future platform innovation.

"The measure of success is what changes for Truvant and its customers: more reliable execution, faster decisions and a repeatable way to bring each site into one global business," said Amit Sharma, President, Manufacturing ERP at QAD Redzone. "Our responsibility is to turn that ambition into daily operating reality. We will work side by side with Truvant's teams to standardize what matters, equip people to succeed and carry those improvements from site to site."

Expected Outcomes for Truvant and Its Customers

Faster, more consistent customer delivery: Common processes and connected operations to support speed to market, quality and service across sites.

Common processes and connected operations to support speed to market, quality and service across sites. One trusted view of performance: Shared data standards and consistent measures to help teams identify issues and act sooner.

Shared data standards and consistent measures to help teams identify issues and act sooner. Growth with greater operating discipline: Standardized workflows and intelligent automation to absorb additional volume and complexity.

Standardized workflows and intelligent automation to absorb additional volume and complexity. Faster acquisition integration: A repeatable global template for onboarding sites and bringing acquired businesses onto a common foundation.

A repeatable global template for onboarding sites and bringing acquired businesses onto a common foundation. Stronger frontline execution: Real-time visibility, collaboration and hands-on coaching through Redzone.

Real-time visibility, collaboration and hands-on coaching through Redzone. A foundation for continuous innovation: Cloud-based applications and a configuration-led approach that supports adoption of new capabilities over time.

About Truvant

Truvant is a contract packaging partner to leading consumer brands. From seven campuses across North America and Europe (Prairie du Chien and Boscobel, Wisconsin; Dallas, Texas; West Caldwell, New Jersey; and Lódz, Wroclaw and Stryków, Poland), Truvant packs, assembles and ships consumer goods products for beauty and personal care, health and wellness, food and beverage, household, and pet care sectors through all Traditional and E-commerce Digital retail channels. Its flexibility, focus on packaging innovation and commitment to more sustainable solutions are why brands build long-term partnerships with Truvant. Learn more at https://www.truvant.com/ and follow Truvant on LinkedIn.

About QAD Redzone

QAD Redzone helps manufacturers connect people, processes and technology into a System of Action. Its Manufacturing Intelligence vision brings together deep manufacturing expertise, operational context and agentic AI to help manufacturers turn information into decisions and action. Across QAD Adaptive ERP, Redzone Connected Workforce, Supply Chain and ChampionAI, QAD Redzone helps customers strengthen productivity, resilience and growth. Learn more at www.qad.com and find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Truvant

Francesco Papagni

Sr. Marketing Director

+48 887 764 787

francesco.papagni@truvant.com



QAD Redzone

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com