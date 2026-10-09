9 October 2026, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Sensofusion (ticker: SENSO) will today commence on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's shares are expected to move to the Main Market on 13 October 2026. Sensofusion is a Large Cap company within Industrials sector. The company is the 36th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2026, and it represents the 9th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.

Sensofusion is a Finnish drone detection and counter-drone company that designs, develops and sells software-driven solutions with the aim of protecting humans from autonomous weapons. The Company operates through a full detect-and-defeat ecosystem comprising four stages: the detection of targets using various detection technologies; the integration of detection data into a single situational picture; the presentation of the situational picture to operators and autonomous systems; and the neutralization of threats using a range of methods.

"When we decided to go public, it was clear that we wanted it to happen in Helsinki, and we are glad that "SENSO" begins trading on the main list today, " comments Tuomas Rasila, CEO of Sensofusion.

"I warmly congratulate Sensofusion on its successful IPO and am pleased to welcome the company to our Main Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "As one of the largest IPOs in Helsinki in 20 years, Sensofusion's listing is a significant addition to our market and broadens the range of companies available to investors. It also reflects the growing role of innovative defence and security technology companies in Finland and the importance of capital markets in financing their growth. We look forward to supporting Sensofusion in its next chapter as a listed company."

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



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