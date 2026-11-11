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WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884 | Ticker-Symbol: EIA
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 10:51
33,940 Euro
-0,35 % -0,120
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELISA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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33,90033,94010:50
33,90033,94010:51
PR Newswire
11.11.2026 09:30 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Elisa Oyj: Elisa and Sensofusion establish a joint venture to build a privately owned drone detection network

Elisa and Sensofusion establish a joint venture to build a privately owned drone detection network

Elisa Corporation and Sensofusion Plc have established a joint venture, Masthead Oy, to provide drone detection solutions in Europe.

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly changing security environment and increased drone activity have created a growing need for broader and more effective detection capabilities. The joint venture Masthead Oy will respond to this need by combining Sensofusion's drone detection technology with Elisa's extensive mobile network infrastructure in Finland and Estonia.

The joint venture will enable multimodal drone detection capabilities to be deployed across a wider geographical area by making use of existing infrastructure. Its solutions are intended to support authorities and critical infrastructure operators by improving real-time situational awareness and the ability to detect and track drones.

"Both the public and private sectors in Finland and Estonia have identified a need to strengthen the countries' drone detection capabilities. Masthead addresses this demand by bringing Sensofusion's sensor technology to Elisa's digital infrastructure. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to launch a joint venture with Sensofusion, marking the next step in our continued collaboration," says Topi Manner, CEO of Elisa.

"Sensofusion's technology is designed to detect, identify and track drones reliably in demanding environments. Together with Elisa, we can deploy this capability through existing digital infrastructure and extend its reach across Finland and Estonia. Masthead combines our technology with Elisa's infrastructure and operational expertise to provide real-time situational awareness where it is needed," says Tuomas Rasila, CEO of Sensofusion.

Company facts:

  • Masthead Oy has already begun operations
  • Masthead Oy is jointly owned by Elisa (50%) and Sensofusion (50%)
  • About the company name: Masthead is the lookout post at the top of a ship's mast.

Further information:

Elisa Corporation, Andrei Nahkala, VP Public Affairs & Communications, andrei.nahkala@elisa.fi, +358 405932127

Sensofusion Plc, Mikko Hyppönen, Chief Research Officer, mikko.hypponen@sensofusion.com, +358 400648180

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elisa-oyj/r/elisa-and-sensofusion-establish-a-joint-venture-to-build-a-privately-owned-drone-detection-network,c4420398

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/elisa-oyj/i/dji-20261028165938-0002-d,c3579154

DJI 20261028165938 0002 D

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elisa-and-sensofusion-establish-a-joint-venture-to-build-a-privately-owned-drone-detection-network-302936251.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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