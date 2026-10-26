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WKN: A42P34 | ISIN: FI4000609672 | Ticker-Symbol: H29
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 09:22
18,300 Euro
-1,88 % -0,350
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENSOFUSION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENSOFUSION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,23018,40509:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 19:00 Uhr
40 Leser
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Sensofusion Oy: Sensofusion appoints Samuli Nyman as Chief Technology Officer

PRESS RELEASE
Sensofusion Plc, 26 October 2026

Sensofusion appoints Samuli Nyman as Chief Technology Officer

Sensofusion Plc has appointed Samuli Nyman as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and a member of the Management Team, effective as of 26 October 2026. Nyman is the company's first Chief Technology Officer.

Nyman has worked at Sensofusion since 2025. As CTO, he is responsible for the company's technology strategy and the technical direction of product development, including the further development of the Airfence product family.

Born in 1996, Nyman holds a Master of Science (Technology) degree in space technology from Aalto University.

Sensofusion in brief
Sensofusion Plc is a Finnish defence technology company specialising in counter-drone solutions. Its Airfence product family detects, locates and neutralises drones. Sensofusion's solutions are used by authorities, armed forces and critical infrastructure operators.

Further information:
Maria Alahuhta, CFO
ir@sensofusion.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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