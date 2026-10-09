HONG KONG, Oct 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Everest Medicines (1952.HK) announced the appointments of Lakshmi Srinivasan, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Translational Medicine, and Brandon Coder, PhD, as Vice President, Translational Sciences & Discovery. Both executives are seasoned scientists in mRNA cancer vaccines, with deep experience spanning early discovery through clinical development and leadership roles in oncology vaccine research at Moderna and other leading biopharmaceutical companies.The appointments further strengthen the Company's global R&D capabilities in mRNA therapeutics, and support the continued advancement of its proprietary mRNA platform and pipeline. At Everest, they will drive clinical development of the Company's mRNA programs and expand Everest's presence in the United States, in line with the Company's global mRNA R&D strategy, while working closely with the China R&D team.The two scientists previously held leadership roles at Moderna, where they contributed to its mRNA cancer vaccine programs, including mRNA-4157/V940. Their experience spanning early-stage research through clinical development will support the advancement of Everest's proprietary mRNA platform and global clinical development programs. In August 2026, Moderna and Merck announced that mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda met the primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS) and the key secondary endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) in the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 study. The results represent the first positive Phase 3 readout for an individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) and for an mRNA-based cancer therapy.'We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Srinivasan and Dr. Coder to Everest Medicines as we continue to strengthen our global mRNA R&D capabilities,' said Mr. Yifang Wu, Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines. 'Their deep experience in cancer vaccine research, translational medicine, and clinical development will be highly valuable as we advance our proprietary mRNA platform and broader pipeline. Their appointments reflect our continued commitment to investing in world-class talent and advancing our global mRNA strategy.'Dr. Srinivasan is a seasoned immunologist with 20 years of experience advancing innovative immuno-oncology therapeutics from discovery through clinical development. Her expertise spans cancer vaccines, mRNA-LNP technologies, T-cell therapies, and translational development from preclinical research through clinical proof of concept. Prior to joining Everest Medicines, Dr. Srinivasan served as Executive Director and Head of Oncology Translational Medicine at Moderna Therapeutics from 2023 to 2025. She previously held leadership roles at Repertoire Immune Medicines, Neon Therapeutics, which was later acquired by BioNTech, and Sanofi Oncology. Dr. Srinivasan has played a key role in the clinical translation of personalized neoantigen vaccines and has authored multiple high-profile publications in the field. She served as corresponding author on Phase 1b studies of NEO-PV-01 published in Cell (2020) and Cancer Cell (2022), and co-authored publications on Moderna's intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157/V940), including the Phase 1 KEYNOTE-603 study published in Cancer Discovery (2024) and the three-year follow-up of the randomized Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942 study published in JCO Oncology Advances (2026).Dr. Coder brings more than 11 years of industry experience advancing T cell immunotherapies from discovery through investigational new drug (IND) submissions and early clinical proof of concept, with expertise in cancer vaccines, mRNA/LNP platform technology, and in vivo CAR therapies. Prior to joining Everest Medicines, Dr. Coder held scientific roles at Moderna from 2019 to 2025, most recently as Associate Scientific Director of Cancer Vaccine Research. He served as research and global pharmacology lead for intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157/V940), which reported positive results from the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 study in August 2026, becoming the first personalized neoantigen therapy and mRNA cancer therapy to achieve success in a Phase 3 clinical study. Dr. Coder also co-invented and led development of the shared-antigen discovery and vaccine design framework for mRNA-4359 and mRNA-4106. He contributed to nine IND submissions as a co-inventor, research lead, or core contributor, and co-authored the Phase 1 KEYNOTE-603 study of mRNA-4157/V940 published in Cancer Discovery (2024). Prior to joining Moderna, Dr. Coder served as Associate Director of Immuno-Oncology Research at Advaxis Immunotherapies, where he developed personalized and off-the-shelf cancer vaccines.Leveraging its proprietary AI+mRNA platform, Everest Medicines is advancing multiple mRNA oncology therapeutic vaccine and in vivo CAR-T programs for oncology and autoimmune diseases. EVM16, a personalized mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine, has completed its first-in-human clinical data readout, demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile, robust immunogenicity and promising preliminary efficacy. Selected data were presented at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Following the Phase 1a study, EVM16 plans to initiate an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) Phase 1b study in Q4 2026 and launch new indication expansion cohorts for efficacy exploration. The company plans to submit an IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2027. EVM14, an off-the-shelf tumor-associated antigen (TAA) mRNA cancer vaccine, received IND clearance from the U.S. FDA and IND approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2025. The Phase 1 monotherapy dose-escalation study is expected to be completed in Q1 2027.EVM18, an in vivo CAR-T therapy, has initiated an IIT study in autoimmune diseases, with global IND filing underway. EVM15, an off-the-shelf immunomodulatory (IM) cancer vaccine, achieved clinical proof of concept in preclinical studies in 2025, with a clinical candidate subsequently selected. The Company plans to advance preparations for the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EVM15 in 2026.Source: Everest Medicines LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.