

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced two-year results from the Phase 3 ICONIC-LEAD study evaluating ICOTYDE or icotrokinra in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The company said the data showed consistently high levels of skin clearance and patient-reported symptom improvement at Week 112, with no new safety signals identified.



'These long-term results affirm that ICOTYDE, as the first and only targeted oral peptide, represents a groundbreaking shift in the treatment of plaque psoriasis,' said David Lee, Global Immunology Therapeutic Area Head, Johnson & Johnson.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Johnson & Johnson shares are down 0.10 percent to $256.22.



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