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WKN: 853260 | ISIN: US4781601046 | Ticker-Symbol: JNJ
Tradegate
09.10.26 | 14:56
229,45 Euro
+0,31 % +0,70
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
228,70229,3515:07
228,70229,3515:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON229,45+0,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.