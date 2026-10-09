Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") August 2026 oil production was 2,838 barrels, averaging 91 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$87 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $247,143 and net operating cash flow was $140,447.

August 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 61 bbl/day 23 bbl/day $62,094 $37,742 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 62 bbl/day 12 bbl/day $31,526 $15,211 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 43 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $43,219 $5,902 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 74 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $37,621 $22,316 Lloyd 2

(23.077% interest) 117 bbl/day 27 bbl/day $72,683 $59,276 August 2026 Total 91 bbl/day $247,143 $140,447

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTC Pink: ARBTF) and (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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