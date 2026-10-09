Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI and Modovolo Partner to Advance Autonomous Drone Delivery

Collaboration brings together Modovolo's modular Lift drone platform and Arrive AI's intelligent delivery stations to develop automated package delivery.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced a strategic partnership with Modovolo, maker of the modular Lift drone platform. Together, the two companies are developing an end-to-end autonomous delivery capability in which a drone flies itself to its destination and lowers a package directly into a secure, climate-assisted Arrive Point, with no pilot required on the ground, no human hand in the loop, and no package left exposed on a doorstep.

The joint effort combines Modovolo's flight platform, featuring modular payload pods, RTK localization, and long flight endurance, with Arrive AI's patented Arrive Point stations and Arrive OS software. The integration is designed to enable a repeatable, secure handoff from the sky into the Arrive Point, supporting autonomous delivery of food, pharmacy orders, retail goods, and more.

The partnership follows a structured path from integration development to live test-bed operations at Arrive AI's headquarters, where teams will test the capability, train personnel, and simulate real-world operations. Following successful testing and subject to any required regulatory approvals, the companies plan to conduct live autonomous drone deliveries in a designated area in Fishers, Indiana, where customers will be able to order food and have it delivered by air, straight into an Arrive Point.

"We've always said the hardest part of autonomous delivery isn't the flight, it's the precision delivery. Modovolo builds a drone that can go the distance. We built the place where every delivery will start and end. Put those two things together and you get delivery that actually works end-to-end, with nobody standing around waiting. Unattended intended."

- Dan O'Toole, Founder & CEO, Arrive AI

"Our modular Lift platform allows us to develop payloads around the needs of partners like Arrive AI. We're starting with a winch prototype to support package delivery into an Arrive Point, with the longer-term goal of supporting their delivery network as it grows."

- Justin Call, Co-Founder & CEO, Modovolo

Autonomous drone delivery has long promised speed and efficiency, but the final few feet have remained a challenge: safely and securely getting a package from the air into a customer's hands. By pairing an autonomous aircraft with intelligent receiving infrastructure, Arrive AI and Modovolo aim to close that gap and help set the standard for how autonomous delivery networks operate at scale.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

About Modovolo

Modovolo is a U.S.-based drone manufacturer developing modular aircraft with interchangeable mission payloads. Its Lift platform features a standardized central payload bay, allowing one aircraft platform to support applications ranging from package delivery to military and public safety. Modovolo combines lightweight aircraft design with proprietary large-format 3D printing and domestic manufacturing, with the goal of reducing cost and simplifying production. The platform's modular architecture allows payloads to be developed around specific customer and partner requirements. Learn more at modovolo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones

Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI

media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Modovolo Contact

Modovolo

hello@modovolo.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-and-modovolo-partner-to-advance-autonomous-drone-delive-1234893