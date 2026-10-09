Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Trinity Silver Corp. (TSXV: TOM) ("Trinity" or the "Company") provides the following update on legal and administrative matters concerning the Silver-1 project in Azuay Province, Ecuador.

A constitutional action was brought by local community activists, and involves Ecuador Gold S.A., the registered holder of the Silver-1 mining concession, and relevant Ecuadorian public authorities. It challenges the environmental authorisation for Silver-1 on grounds relating to compliance with consultation requirements.

The court in Cuenca recently rejected an application to suspend exploration at Silver-1 pending resolution of the constitutional action. The ruling addressed the application for temporary measures and did not determine the merits of the action. The action remains before the court, with a hearing scheduled for October 15, 2026.

Separately, the Prosecutor's Office in Sígsig has commenced a preliminary criminal investigation following a complaint lodged by the Azuay Provincial Government. The investigation concerns allegations of false or concealed environmental information associated with the project's environmental authorisation. Investigative steps notified to date include requests for documents and statements. The Company is arranging specialist Ecuadorian legal representation to respond to the investigation.

The Company intends to protect its interests through the established legal and administrative processes. However, as these actions are outside of the Company's control, there is no guarantee that they will be resolved favourably or that planned activities at Silver-1 will continue as anticipated, or at all. The Company views these actions against the background of the local political environment ahead of Ecuador's nationwide local elections scheduled for 29 November 2026.

Trinity remains focused on its exploration portfolio, including Nueva Chañarcillo in Chile. The Company will continue to assess the implications of the Ecuador proceedings for Silver-1's environmental authorisation and work program and will disclose material developments as required.

In-Country Director Comment

Dr. Carlos Arias, Director, commented: "We believe the allegations are unfounded and intend to vigorously defend the Company's position. The court's rejection of the requested interim suspension is encouraging, although the underlying proceedings remain ongoing. We are focused on presenting the supporting evidence through the appropriate legal channels and protecting the interests of the Company and its shareholders."

About Trinity Silver Corp.

Trinity Silver Corp. (TSXV: TOM) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on building a significant silver business in Latin America. Its portfolio includes the largest historic silver mines in Chile and Ecuador. Trinity's strategy is to acquire compelling mineral assets, unlock their potential through disciplined exploration and create long term shareholder value through discovery.

Forward looking information

Forward Looking Statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. This release contains forward looking information regarding: the Company protecting its interests through established legal and administrative processes and its intended response to the legal and administrative matters described above; the Company assessing the implications of the Ecuador proceedings for Silver-1's environmental authorisation and work program; the Company's strategy and exploration plans; and the Company disclosing material developments. This information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions regarding access to legal representation and the resources required to carry out those plans. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to judicial or regulatory decisions, the outcome of the constitutional action and the criminal investigation, the Company's ability to obtain the environmental authorisations required for Silver-1, community opposition, permitting requirements, access restrictions, funding constraints, the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, NGO and local community activism, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law, risks inherent to conducting business in a foreign jurisdiction, where political instability is greater than in Canada and those risk factors discussed or referred to in any other documents filed by the Company from time to time and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The proceedings may result in additional costs, delays or restrictions affecting Silver-1, and their outcome and timing cannot presently be determined. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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