In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Veea Inc. (VEEA) - up 47% at $5.69 NFT Limited (MI) - up 41% at $1.27 WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (SAIQ) - up 24% at $6.82 Humana Inc. (HUM) - up 14% at $442.99 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) - up 12% at $5.13 General Fusion Group Ltd. (GFUZ) - up 11% at $9.65 Neostellar Capital Corp. (NSLR) - up 8% at $7.94 MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (MSAI) - up 8% at $4.80 Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) - up 7% at $2.95 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) - up 6% at $4.09

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - down 23% at $6.71 Tianci International, Inc. (CIIT) - down 11% at $2.63 Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) - down 10% at $3.43 Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) - down 10% at $2.23 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) - down 7% at $158.60 Cre8 Enterprise Limited (CRE) - down 7% at $2.80 Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)- down 7% at $1.85 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)- down 6% at $43.10 AT&T Inc. (T) - down 6% at $23.04 Bradbury Capital Inc. Ordinary Shares (BBCI) - down 6% at $7.03

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX