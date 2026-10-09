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WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
Tradegate
09.10.26 | 08:04
12,470 Euro
+0,73 % +0,090
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,53012,68018:07
12,56012,65018:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 15:10 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref completes acquisition of Refra

Press release

Beijer Ref has completed the acquisition of Refra, a well-known European manufacturer of natural refrigerant HVAC/R systems, based in Lithuania. In August 2026, Beijer Ref signed a binding agreement to acquire 90 percent of the shares in Refra, with an option to acquire the remaining shares. Following unconditional approval from the Lithuanian competition authority, the transaction has now been completed.

Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Refra will continue to operate under its existing brand. The company is included in the Beijer Ref Group's accounts as of 9 October, 2026.

Malmö, October 9, 2026
Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Contact:

IR
Joel Davidsson
acting CEO and CFO
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media
Anna Fürst
Global Communications Director
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. www.beijerref.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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