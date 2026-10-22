

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Beijer Ref AB ser. B (BRZ0.F) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK869 million, or SEK1.71 per share. This compares with SEK732 million, or SEK1.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to SEK11.641 billion from SEK9.726 billion last year.



Beijer Ref AB ser. B earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK869 Mln. vs. SEK732 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.71 vs. SEK1.44 last year. -Revenue: SEK11.641 Bln vs. SEK9.726 Bln last year.



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