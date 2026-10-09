

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Chai Discovery, an AI company, announced a collaboration with a biopharma company, GSK Plc. (GSK), after the success of the Wet-Lab evaluation.



Under the collaboration, GSK will use Chai's platform, including its protein-folding and design models, to support drug discovery across its research pipeline.



Chai's models designed potential binders for GSK targets without target-specific training. GSK tested the designs in its laboratories and found binders for all targets tested. These results led GSK to expand its work with Chai into a broader collaboration.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.15 percent up at $46.58.



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