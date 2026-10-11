

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - OMV AG (OMV.DE, OMVV.VI) announced that its total hydrocarbon production declined to 294 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter of 2026 from 304 kboe/d a year earlier.



The Austrian energy company said that despite slightly higher production levels in the Middle East, no liftings were recorded during the quarter, resulting in an increased underlift position that is expected to be recovered through future liftings.



Hydrocarbon sales volumes were also negatively affected by lifting schedules in other countries compared with the second quarter of 2026. As a result, OMV expects a headwind of around 100 million euros to its clean operating result for the third quarter.



In its Fuels & Feedstock business, OMV said retail and commercial margins are expected to be significantly lower than in the previous quarter, adding further pressure to quarterly earnings.



OMV is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2026 financial results on October 29, 2026.



OMV.DE closed Friday's regular trading at 71.90 euros, down 2.45 euros or 3.30%.



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