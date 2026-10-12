

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce major Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is in talks to acquire artificial-intelligence startup Decart in around $7 billion worth deal, ?the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



San Francisco-based Decart offers software, with which developers can easily switch between different AI chips. The feature is becoming increasingly important as companies race to secure more computing power, the report noted.



According ?to Decart's website, its Lucy model, backed by AI chip major Nvidia, can ?edit live video in real time. Further, its Oasis model generates simulated ?environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.



Decart in May had raised $300 million in a funding round ?led ?by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia ?joining as a new investor. The company then was valued at nearly $4 ?billion.



?Anthropic reportedly had explored a potential $6 ?billion acquisition of Decart in August but withdrew the plan last month after conducting due diligence.



In overnight trading on the Nasdaq, Amazon shares were gaining around 0.68 percent, trading at $264.21.



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