DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi at the heart of Europe's largest industrial site dedicated to AI infrastructure.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi at the heart of Europe's largest industrial site dedicated to AI infrastructure. 12-Oct-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2CRSi at the heart of Europe's largest industrial site dedicated to AI infrastructure. Aether Infrastructures signs FR-SXB2 to deploy its sovereign, responsible and sustainable AI. Strasbourg (France), 12 October 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that a key milestone of the ÆTHER project was reached on Friday, 9 October 2026: Aether Infrastructures signed a preliminary sale agreement (promesse de vente) for the Dumarey Powerglide industrial site (formerly Punch Powerglide and General Motors), located in the Port du Rhin district of Strasbourg. This signing marks a further step in the process of acquiring the site, named FR-SXB2, as part of the ÆTHER project, which aims to turn this complex into a European industrial hub dedicated to artificial intelligence. It is the rebirth of a historic site of around 90 hectares as an integrated industrial hub, bringing together an AI Factory, the manufacturing of servers and AI Factory modules, and biomass-based energy production. Alongside the preliminary sale agreement, a lease has been signed that will allow the areas of the site that are already available to be occupied from 15 October, so that the first stages of the project can be prepared there. A complete industrial complex, far beyond an AI Factory Beyond establishing an AI Factory, Aether Infrastructures intends to develop, across a footprint of around 90 hectares, an integrated industrial ecosystem bringing together the manufacturing of computing infrastructure, its operation, the production of the energy that powers it, and research activities. The project is organized around three entities: Aether Utilities, which will produce, secure and distribute the site's energy; Aether Facilities, which will hold the campus and its buildings; and Aether Compute, which will operate an AI Factory making sovereign computing capacity available to businesses, public-sector bodies and the research community for training and running artificial intelligence models. Its offer will cover data centre services, dedicated server rental (bare metal) and cloud services offered together with the partners and members of the ÆTHER consortium. Business potential in excess of one billion euros As a member of the consortium and the prospective supplier of the site's servers, 2CRSi estimates that the roll-out of the AI Factory's initial computing capacity over the 2026-2027 financial year represents revenue potential for the Group more than one billion euros. This outlook is presented subject to the usual caveats: a delay in obtaining permits or in the availability of components could defer all or part of the deliveries beyond the close of 2CRSi's current financial year, which ends in late June 2027. Reshoring the value added of the GODì range Beyond this business volume, the FR-SXB2 site gives 2CRSi the means to take its industrial strategy further. In addition to the product ranges already manufactured in Strasbourg and Manchester, the Group intends to reshore to FR-SXB2 part of the value added of the production chain for its GODì server range. Initially, this reshoring will cover the integration of the main components (processors, DRAM memory and SSD storage). In a second phase, 2CRSi will also produce motherboards, the foundation of every computer server. This step will enable the creation of a supply chain for the electronic components required for artificial intelligence servers. Europe's largest industrial site dedicated to AI infrastructure At the heart of the project, the site will host, together with 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance servers, an industrial facility capable of designing, assembling, integrating, testing and qualifying high-performance servers and AI Factory modules. Pre-integrated and factory-tested before commissioning, these modules will form complete compute building blocks, ready to be deployed on the site itself or delivered to third-party customers. A mechanical and electronic prototyping and production centre will support this activity, accelerating the transition from design to series production. With around 110,000 m² of buildings, the site aims to become, in time, Europe's largest industrial site dedicated to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Designed according to Industry 5.0 principles, the workshops will be reconfigured to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies, will combine automation and collaborative robots with the know-how of the teams, and will form part of the site's energy and circular-economy approach. This industrial capacity is intended to help bring the manufacturing of artificial intelligence infrastructure back to Europe, to serve future AI Factories and European cloud providers. Decarbonised energy produced on site Aether Utilities will bring together the site's energy infrastructure and networks. In addition to the 25 MW supplied by Strasbourg Électricité Réseaux, several solutions are being studied to increase the site's energy capacity and improve its overall carbon footprint: secured power supply and energy storage capacity with SOCOMEC, as well as a biomass thermolysis unit generating electricity with cooling cogeneration. This solution, being studied with Haffner Energy, would make it possible to produce renewable electricity on site. Depending on the configuration selected, and thanks to the production of biochar, it could also achieve a net-negative carbon footprint. A heat network will also be created on the site to recover the heat released by the servers. Biochar for a net-negative carbon footprint The ÆTHER project also provides for the long-term development of dedicated biomass crops to ensure a sustainable supply of fuel for thermolysis. This process would also produce biochar, a by-product that stores carbon in soils over the very long term, improves soil fertility and limits nitrate leaching, as demonstrated by three years of trials on vegetable crops conducted by CTIFL. Biochar is one of the carbon dioxide removal methods identified by the IPCC, which considers their deployment unavoidable to achieve carbon neutrality. Lastly, thanks to its location at the heart of the Port Autonome de Strasbourg, the site enjoys privileged access to waterway transport for the delivery of biomass, further contributing to the project's low-carbon energy footprint. A dedicated agricultural biomass supply chain The ÆTHER project intends to create a fully-fledged agricultural supply chain to feed the energy production unit with residual biomass that has no competing uses. This supply chain would be governed by very strict specifications: mobilizing farmland that is currently lying idle (around 2.5 million hectares in France, or 9% of the utilized agricultural area[1]) and making use of forestry and agricultural waste. ÆTHER plans to offer contracts to farmers who wish to take part. A European consortium, from energy to cloud Within the ÆTHER consortium, Nhood will put its expertise in transforming complex sites at the service of the project, both as an advisor and as delegated project owner: managing planning and permitting procedures, adapting the existing buildings to their future industrial uses, developing the campus and integrating it into its surroundings, including the woodland areas. Projex Ingénierie will contribute its technical expertise in computing infrastructure, from design through to integration. Together, they will help make this site a benchmark for sustainable industrial regeneration. The other partners completing this ecosystem are: -- Energy and cooling: ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg), Valeo -- Construction and electrical equipment: Demathieu Bard, Equans -- Accelerator: Axelera AI, VSORA, SiPearl, Nvidia, AMD -- Cloud services: Viridien, Dassault Systèmes, Outscale, Superphenix, Clever Cloud ÆTHER will announce the arrival of further partners as they come on board. By mastering the entire computing value chain, from energy through to cloud services, the ÆTHER consortium brings together the skills and resources its users need to succeed. To rule out any dependence on a single supplier, the technologies deployed will be based on open architectures - Open Source and Open Compute - guaranteeing compatibility and independence for users. Next steps Completion of the sale remains subject to customary conditions, including the approval of the Port Autonome de Strasbourg. Under the lease, the company will have use of the vacant areas of the site from 15 October. Aether Infrastructures is advised on this transaction by De Gaulle Fleurance for the legal due diligence on the site and notarial matters, and by Wema Legal for tax, corporate law and wealth-structuring matters. Aether Infrastructures will keep its partners and the public informed of the project's progress. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and provides highly energy-efficient technology solutions to sectors such as technology, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research and data centres. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Press & Investors Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray press@2crsi.com Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com +33 3 68 41 10 70 +33 6 37 83 33 19 +33 6 85 36 85 11

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[1] CGAAER report published by the French Ministry of Agriculture in February 2025)

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi - 20261012 - AETHER - signature FR-SXB2-V2 - EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2413796 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2413796 12-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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October 12, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)