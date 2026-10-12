

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on October 9, 2026, driven by catalysts such as achieving new regulatory milestones.



Humana Inc. (HUM)



Humana functions as a consumer healthcare company, hosting the CenterWell healthcare services and providing Medicare and Medicaid through its insurance services.



On Friday, the company touched a 52-week high of $456.50 following a significant 11% rise in the intraday trade.



Humana reported an improved Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as about 95% of the company's Medicare Advantage members were enrolled in 4-star plans or more. Compared to the previous year, the company met 663,000 more care opportunities as 534,000 members completed an annual preventative medical visit.



For the full year of 2026, the company anticipates a 25% growth in Medicare Advantage membership.



Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)



Puma Biotechnology operates as a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products for cancer care.



The company saw shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Friday after rising over 3%.



Puma has licensed and commercialized Neratinib for the treatment of HER2-overexpressed breast cancer.



Additionally, it has also acquired Alisertib in treating small cell lung cancer and breast cancer. The drug is currently being assessed in the Phase 2 ALISCA-Lung2 trial in a combination therapy with paclitaxel.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)



AbbVie is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes treatments for rare diseases, particularly in immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.



Shares hit a new 52-week high of $274.94 on Friday.



AbbVie recently reported receiving two Breakthrough Therapy designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Temab-A (ABBV-400) in colorectal cancer (CRC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug is an investigational c-Met protein-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) combined with a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (Top1i) payload, currently being evaluated for treating various solid tumors.



Financial results for the third quarter are scheduled for release on October 30, 2026.



Moderna Inc. (MRNA)



Moderna specializes in the production of messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines such as respiratory disease vaccines for influenza, COVID-19, and the Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV).



On Friday, the company saw shares surge 14% to reach a 52-week high of $225.



The company released positive data from the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 study of Intismeran autogene. The drug was used in a neoantigen combination therapy with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of Stage IIB-IV melanoma. Conducted in conjunction with Merck (MRK), the trial met its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS) and a key secondary endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS).



Moderna is further advancing 9 different Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in the INTerpath program, for treating indications such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), bladder cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.



AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL)



AVITA Medical operates as a therapeutic acute wound care company that designs technology to optimize wound healing and promote skin regeneration.



Shares climbed to a new 52-week high of $13.71 on Friday.



AVITA markets RECELL, an FDA-approved therapy for thermal burn and trauma wounds, which utilizes the body's own skin healing abilities to create Spray-on-Skin. The company also markets Cohealyx, a collagen-based dermal matrix, and PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic wound matrix.



In the second quarter of this year, AVITA saw an 18% increase in revenues, resulting in $21.7 million. Accordingly, the company raised the full year guidance for 2026 to lie between $86 million and $89 million, compared to the $71.6 million recorded in 2025.



This Day In History:



On October 9, 1991, Didanosine received FDA approval in the United States. The drug became only the second approved treatment for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), following azidothymidine (AZT or zidovudine) in 1987. The anti-retroviral drug is prescribed to reduce the viral load in cells, yet cannot be used to treat AIDS alone.



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