Cytta Corp.: Cytta Air's Market-Ready IGAN Platform Receives Outstanding Police Department Feedback

Shaped by law enforcement feedback and validated through real-world testing, IGAN brings police operations together in one affordable, easy-to-use platform designed to improve efficiency and officer safety.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Cytta Air Corp. today announced exceptional feedback from the Brockport Police Department following the initial field evaluation of its market-ready IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) platform.

Building on feedback gathered during earlier testing with law enforcement agencies, Cytta Air Corp. refined IGAN to incorporate the features and improvements identified by officers, creating a reliable, efficient, and affordable platform designed around the realities of police operations.

During the evaluation, IGAN demonstrated exceptional performance and very low latency, delivering live drone video to multiple officers simultaneously, even over a standard mobile phone hotspot.

Brockport officers highlighted IGAN's greatest advantage: bringing essential operational tools together in one unified platform. Instead of switching between separate systems, officers can access live video, communicate, share critical information, and coordinate their activities in one place. The platform also supports dedicated incident rooms and live video broadcasting during major events.

"This is one of the best systems we've ever seen. It will change how policing works, making our operations more efficient and helping us better protect our officers," said a Brockport Police Department officer involved in the evaluation.

The enthusiastic response marks a significant milestone for Cytta Air. With IGAN now market-ready, the company is positioned to introduce an affordable, easily integrated operational platform with the potential to become an essential part of modern policing.

About Cytta Air

Cytta Air Corp. is building a scalable, automated U.S. drone manufacturing platform to rapidly produce high-quality, NDAA-aligned drone systems at industrial scale. By integrating proprietary command-and-control, resilient communications, and local positioning systems into American-built platforms, Cytta Air is creating a vertically integrated dual-use ecosystem for defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and commercial markets.

Direct: +1 415-301-6644

Website: www.cyttaair.com

Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cytta-airs-market-ready-igantm-incident-global-area-network-platf-1235630