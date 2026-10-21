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CY

WKN: A1T9YJ | ISIN: US12673W4078 | Ticker-Symbol:
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CYTTA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2026 16:50 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cytta Corp.: Cytta Air Expands Growth Opportunities With Qognifly Alliance Targeting U.S. and European Drone Markets

Collaboration broadens potential product offerings across drones, counter-drone systems, sensors, and mission technologies.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Cytta Air Corp. announced a teaming agreement with Romania-based Qognifly Systems S.R.L., positioning the companies to pursue joint government and commercial opportunities across the United States and Europe.

The alliance brings together Cytta Air's American manufacturing, proprietary drone designs, and secure video and communications capabilities with Qognifly's drone, counter-drone, sensor, and command-and-control technologies. Together, the companies aim to offer customers broader mission capabilities while opening additional paths to market.

For Cytta Air, the agreement supports a clear growth strategy: build in America, expand the technology portfolio through complementary partnerships, and compete for larger opportunities across defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure.

Planned collaboration includes customer demonstrations, joint proposals, and integrated solutions, with Cytta Air generally leading U.S. opportunities and Qognifly leading European opportunities. Individual projects remain subject to separate agreements.

About Cytta Air

Cytta Air Corp. is building a scalable, automated U.S. drone manufacturing platform to rapidly produce high-quality, NDAA-aligned drone systems at industrial scale. By integrating proprietary command-and-control, resilient communications, and local positioning systems into American-built platforms, Cytta Air is creating a vertically integrated dual-use ecosystem for defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and commercial markets.

Cytta Air Corp.
Direct: +1 415-301-6644
Website: www.cyttaair.com
Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.




View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cytta-air-expands-growth-opportunities-with-qognifly-alliance-tar-1239226

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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