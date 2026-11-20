Navy aviation and enterprise technology leader brings 33 years experience overseeing multibillion-dollar programs

LAS VEGAS, NM / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Cytta Corp. (OTC PINK:CYCA) and its technology spin-out, Cytta Air Corp. today announced the appointment of Rear Admiral James Basil "Gib" Godwin III, U.S. Navy (Retired), to their Advisory Board. Admiral Godwin brings extensive experience in aviation, technology acquisition, systems integration and program execution as Cytta Air advances its U.S.-made drone ecosystem and real-time intelligence platforms.

During his 33-year Navy career, Admiral Godwin held senior leadership roles spanning aircraft development, production and enterprise information systems. As Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft, he oversaw approximately $5.5 billion in annual budgets across eight major acquisition programs, including delivery of the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet for its first combat deployment. He subsequently served as the Navy's first Program Executive Officer for Enterprise Information Systems, managing IT services expenditures exceeding $1.4 billion annually.

Admiral Godwin's experience connects two central elements of Cytta Air's business: aircraft platforms and the secure information systems that turn live data into useful operational intelligence. As a Senior Advisor, Godwin will provide strategic guidance on government engagement, technology integration and the transition from product development to production and adoption.

"Gib understands what it takes to move complex technology from development into reliable, operational use," said Natalia Sokolova, President and COO of Cytta Air. "His experience in aviation, secure information systems and acquisition will help us align our products with customer requirements and build the relationships needed to bring affordable American-made drones and real-time intelligence to both the military and civilian users."

Following his Navy service, Godwin held leadership positions at one of the top four major U.S. defense contractors and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He founded BriteWerx, Inc., a service-disabled veteran-owned consulting business focused on aerospace, information technology, cybersecurity and emerging technologies. A decorated naval aviator, he accumulated more than 4,500 flight hours and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tulane University.

About Cytta Air Corp

Cytta Air is developing an affordable, secure, U.S.-made drone ecosystem built around proprietary drone designs, domestic manufacturing and real-time intelligence. Its patrol drones pair with IGAN-Incident Global Area Network-a device-agnostic live video streaming and collaboration platform that connects drones, cameras and response teams to support public safety and critical infrastructure protection.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp. (OTC PINK:CYCA) develops and commercializes advanced technologies for real-time communication, video streaming, collaboration, unmanned systems, and mission-critical operational environments.

Cytta Air Corp./Cytta Corp.

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Website: www.cyttaair.com

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SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cytta-air-expands-military-contracting-expertise-appoints-rear-ad-1254589