Cytta Corp.: Cytta Air to Host Second Investor AMA Webinar Featuring Latest Company Updates

Live AMA (Ask Me Anything) webinar will provide shareholders and investors with direct access to management and updates on Cytta Air's latest developments.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Cytta Air Corp., an American drone manufacturing company building scalable, American-built unmanned systems, announced that it will host its second live Ask Me Anything (AMA) webinar, providing shareholders, investors and interested participants with an update on the company's progress and an opportunity to engage directly with management.

The webinar will cover a range of current developments at Cytta Air, including:

U.S. manufacturing progress - continued development of Cytta Air's scalable domestic manufacturing capabilities.

continued development of Cytta Air's scalable domestic manufacturing capabilities. Drone platform development - progress across the company's expanding portfolio of proprietary drone platforms.

progress across the company's expanding portfolio of proprietary drone platforms. Patrol drone opportunities - emerging opportunities and applications currently being evaluated by Cytta Air.

emerging opportunities and applications currently being evaluated by Cytta Air. European partnerships and training - experienced European drone experts coming to the United States to train, operate, innovate and work alongside the Cytta Air team.

experienced European drone experts coming to the United States to train, operate, innovate and work alongside the Cytta Air team. Technology integration - continued integration of Cytta Air's command-and-control, resilient communications and local positioning technologies.

continued integration of Cytta Air's command-and-control, resilient communications and local positioning technologies. Current financing round - an update on the company's current raise and plans for the next stage of financing.

an update on the company's current raise and plans for the next stage of financing. Other company initiatives and opportunities - as Cytta Air continues to expand its U.S. operations.

Bringing Proven Experience to America

Cytta Air's European relationships bring an important additional dimension to the company's U.S. strategy. Through these partnerships, Cytta Air is working with experienced personnel behind drone platforms proven through more than 200,000 deployments in active combat.

These experts are coming to the United States to train and work alongside Cytta Air's team, helping transfer practical operational knowledge into American training, engineering, innovation and manufacturing.

This concept is explored in Cytta Air's latest thought-leadership article, "America Doesn't Just Need Battlefield-Proven Drones. It Needs Battlefield-Proven Training." The article examines why real-world experience-and the ability to transfer that knowledge from operators to trainers, engineers and manufacturers-is becoming an increasingly important part of drone capability. You can view all articles on our website.

An Open Conversation with Investors

The AMA is designed to provide participants with direct access to management. Following a company update, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions about Cytta Air's progress, technology, manufacturing strategy, partnerships, financing and current opportunities.

Cytta Air Second Ask Me Anything (AMA)

Date: Sep 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Registration: Click here to register. Registration is mandatory

Website: CyttaAir.com

About Cytta Air

Cytta Air Corp. is building a scalable, automated U.S. drone manufacturing platform to rapidly produce high-quality, NDAA-aligned drone systems at industrial scale. By integrating proprietary command-and-control, resilient communications, and local positioning systems into American-built platforms, Cytta Air is creating a vertically integrated dual-use ecosystem for defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and commercial markets.

Direct: +1 415-301-6644

Website: www.cyttaair.com

Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cytta-air-to-host-second-investor-ama-webinar-featuring-latest-co-1221045