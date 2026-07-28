Cytta Corp.: Does It Really Take Billions of Dollars to Build a Scalable Drone Manufacturing Company?

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Every week seems to bring another headline announcing a major funding round in the defense technology sector. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested, new manufacturing facilities are breaking ground, and governments are making it clear that demand for domestically produced drones will continue to accelerate. It's easy to look at these announcements and conclude that building a scalable drone manufacturing company simply requires billions of dollars.

But after spending considerable time researching where this capital is actually being deployed, I began to question whether that's really the right conclusion.

The more I looked, the clearer it became that many of these companies are not raising capital solely to build manufacturing capacity. They're building complete defense technology platforms. Their investments support artificial intelligence, autonomy, software development, acquisitions, research and development, multiple aircraft programs, supply-chain resilience, testing, global expansion, and manufacturing. Manufacturing is a critical component, but it is only one piece of a much larger strategy. That distinction matters because it changes the question entirely.

Perhaps the real challenge isn't how much money it takes to build a drone manufacturing company. Perhaps the more important question is whether America still has enough people who know how to design highly automated manufacturing systems in the first place.

For decades, much of America's advanced manufacturing migrated to China. Along with those factories went decades of accumulated expertise in automation engineering, process optimization, production design, and large-scale manufacturing. We didn't simply loose production capacity; we lost much of the institutional knowledge required to build efficient manufacturing systems capable of producing complex products at extraordinary scale.

Capital can build a factory. It can purchase equipment. It can expand facilities. But capital alone cannot recreate decades of manufacturing experience. That knowledge must be built, preserved, and passed from one generation of engineers to the next.

This realization shaped the philosophy behind Cytta Air Corp. long before we began discussing manufacturing capacity or production rates. We believed that if America is serious about rebuilding its drone industrial base, the starting point shouldn't be a fundraising target. It should be assembling a team that understands how world-class manufacturing systems are designed.

This philosophy is one of the reasons Fred Schoville leads Cytta Air's Manufacturing Design and Development. Fred was involved in the design and automation of the Tomahawk missile manufacturing process, bringing decades of experience designing highly automated, mission-critical production systems where precision, repeatability, quality, and reliability are fundamental requirements. That expertise isn't simply being applied to building drones. It's being applied to designing the manufacturing platform that will build them.

At Cytta Air, we've never viewed manufacturing as the final step in product development. We see it as a strategic capability that deserves the same level of innovation as the aircraft themselves. Automation, digital traceability, intelligent workflow design, quality assurance, and scalable production are not operational afterthoughts; they are foundational elements of the business.

The United States is entering a period where demand for secure, domestically manufactured autonomous systems will continue to grow. Meeting that demand will require investment, but it will also require something that cannot be raised in a financing round: exceptional manufacturing talent.

In the years ahead, I believe the companies that shape this industry won't necessarily be those that raised the largest funding rounds. They will be the companies that successfully combine capital with something far more difficult to acquire-the experience, philosophy, and engineering discipline required to build world-class manufacturing systems.

That may ultimately become America's greatest competitive advantage.

Media Contact:

Natalia Sokolova

President & COO

Cytta Corp./Cytta Air Corp.

Direct: +1 415-301-6644

Website: www.cyttaair.com

Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/does-it-really-take-billions-of-dollars-to-build-a-scalable-drone-1193433