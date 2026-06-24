Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp CEO Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 /

Dear Shareholders,

Cytta continues to execute its strategy of creating shareholder value through the development, commercialization, and strategic ownership of proprietary technologies addressing the defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, communications, security, and autonomous systems markets.

Return to OTC Reporting Status

As previously disclosed, Cytta Corp (CYCA) licensed its SUPR compression technology to Reticulate Micro (RM) and received 5.1 million RM Class A shares. In an effort to directly benefit shareholders, the Company distributed the majority of these shares to shareholders and associates.

The unique nature of this transaction resulted in extended accounting reviews and interpretations by our former interim auditors, ultimately delaying the filing of our 2025 Form 10-K and resulting in the Company's removal from the OTCQB.

In June 2025, Cytta engaged RBSM LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm. As the Company's capital structure and growth initiatives have evolved-including the use of third-party equity distribution mechanisms, strategic financing vehicles, and special purpose entities-we determined that a larger firm with the resources and expertise necessary to support this increasing complexity would better serve the interests of the Company and its shareholders.

This transition has enabled us to accelerate completion of our 2025 Form 10-K and the December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026 Form 10-Q filings required to restore full reporting compliance. We are pleased to report that Cytta is firmly on the path toward regaining current reporting status and re-establishing its OTC listing.

Progress at Cytta Air Corp

While addressing these reporting matters, management concentrated its efforts on the development of Cytta Air Corp. (CyttaAir.com), our first internally developed and directly controlled spinout.

Building upon the successful monetization of the RM transaction, Cytta established Cytta Air as a special purpose vehicle designed to aggregate and commercialize technologies developed within our deep technology portfolio. Over the past four months, substantial progress has been achieved in establishing this platform and advancing its capabilities.

Cytta Air (CyttaAir.com) is an American-built dual-use autonomous systems and resilient communications platform developing secure, NDAA-compliant drone technologies designed for contested and mission-critical environments across defense, homeland security, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors. Focused on scalable U.S.-based manufacturing and secure domestic supply chains, the Company is building a next-generation platform engineered for mission resilience, tactical reliability, interoperability, and rapid deployment, with a roadmap toward Blue UAS alignment and government deployment readiness.

Supported by an exceptional team and a roadmap toward Blue UAS alignment, Cytta Air is positioned to pursue government and enterprise opportunities that are already entering its sales pipeline. (Link to Cytta Air deck)

Since inception, Cytta Air has made significant progress advancing its Stellar-1 platform. Two proprietary Stellar-1 airframes, assembled in Michigan utilizing U.S.-made components and electronics, are currently flying and undergoing continued testing and refinement. Cytta Air's proprietary command-and-control architecture and resilient communications capabilities provide a differentiated foundation for secure autonomous operations.

The Stellar-1 FPV One-Way Attack (OWA) platform is currently operational, while development of the Stellar-2 surveillance and patrol platform is underway. Concurrently, the Company is implementing an automated manufacturing strategy with a long-term objective of achieving production rates approaching one unit per minute. Cytta Air also plans to manufacture its own batteries, further strengthening its vertically integrated and wholly U.S.-based manufacturing platform.

Progress Across the Broader Technology Portfolio

Following successful MVP testing throughout 2025, the Company continued refining IGAN to incorporate enhancements necessary to achieve Minimum Marketable Product (MMP) status. IGAN 4.0 (COMMS) has completed final testing with both Android and Apple applications and is now entering commercial launch preparation.

Development of CyttaCARES (Crisis Alert Response and Emergency System), a real-time streaming platform designed for schools and public safety organizations, has been completed. Upon completion of final validation testing, CyttaCARES will achieve MMP status and enter commercialization.

Upcoming Cytta Air Seed Financing

The rapid adoption of FPV and loitering munition systems has fundamentally transformed the economics of modern warfare while accelerating demand for low-cost autonomous systems, resilient communications, and secure command-and-control capabilities.

Against this backdrop, Cytta Air is preparing an initial seed financing intended to secure key personnel, expand manufacturing capabilities, accelerate product development, and capitalize on opportunities emerging within this rapidly evolving market.

The planned financing is designed to establish the foundation necessary to scale technology, manufacturing, and operational capabilities and will initially be made available to existing shareholders and associates.

Looking Ahead

The autonomous systems market represents one of the most significant technological transformations in defense and security in decades. Through its ownership position in Cytta Air and its broader portfolio of proprietary technologies, Cytta Corp (CYCA) believes it is uniquely positioned to participate in these opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and long-term shareholder value creation.

As the Company returns to current reporting status, management believes shareholders will once again have the opportunity to see the value created by Cytta and Cytta Air reflected in the marketplace.

On behalf of the entire management team, Natalia and I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continued support, confidence, and encouragement shown by our shareholder family. We remain committed to executing our strategy and pursuing opportunities designed to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Sincerely,

Gary Campbell

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Cytta Corp.

Direct: +1 415-301-6644

Website: https://cyttaair.com/ & https://cytta.com

Email: info@cytta.com

P.S. Shareholders interested in additional industry perspectives may wish to read the recent article by Cytta President & COO Natalia Sokolova, "The Bottleneck Isn't the Drone," available on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cytta-corp-ceo-shareholder-update-1181269