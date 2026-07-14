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WKN: A1T9YJ | ISIN: US12673W4078 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Cytta Corp.: Cytta Air Releases Demonstration Video Showcasing American-Built Prototype Platforms and Proprietary Command-and-Control Technology

Video Highlights Flight Validation of Proprietary Autonomous Systems Built Upon Battlefield-Proven Operational Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Cytta Air Corp., an American-built autonomous systems and resilient communications company developing secure, NDAA-aligned technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, and critical infrastructure, today released a new demonstration video showcasing the continued development and flight validation of its proprietary autonomous systems platform.

Cytta Air's autonomous systems are built upon battlefield-proven drone platforms that have been extensively deployed in active combat environments using Cytta Air's proprietary command-and-control (C2) software. Leveraging the operational experience gained from these real-world deployments, Cytta Air has developed its own proprietary drone platforms by replacing foreign components with U.S.-made components, electronics, batteries, and critical systems while maintaining seamless integration with its proprietary C2 technology.

The demonstration video showcases Cytta Air's two proprietary autonomous platforms currently undergoing development and flight validation:

  • Stellar-1, an FPV One-Way Attack (OWA) platform designed for defense applications.

  • Stellar-2, a surveillance and patrol platform engineered for intelligence, reconnaissance, and public safety missions.

"Real-world operational experience provides invaluable insight into what works in demanding environments," said Gary Campbell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cytta Air Corp. "By building upon battlefield-proven platforms, integrating our proprietary command-and-control technology, and transitioning to U.S.-made components and secure domestic supply chains, we are accelerating the development of American-built dual-use autonomous systems designed to support defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and commercial markets."

The video provides actual footage of:

  • Prototype assembly and system integration.

  • Live flight testing and operational validation.

  • Cytta Air's proprietary command-and-control (C2) platform in operation.

  • Ongoing development of Cytta Air's autonomous systems.

This development supports Cytta Air's broader strategy of delivering:

  • U.S.-made components, electronics, and batteries.

  • Secure domestic supply chains.

  • Mission-ready autonomous systems.

  • Scalable U.S. manufacturing for defense, homeland security, public safety, and critical infrastructure applications.

The demonstration represents another milestone in Cytta Air's strategy of combining battlefield-proven operational experience, proprietary software, resilient communications, secure domestic manufacturing, and advanced autonomous systems into an integrated platform for government and commercial customers.

The demonstration video is available on Cytta Air's website and social media channels.

About Cytta Air Corp.

Cytta Air Corp. is an American-built autonomous systems and resilient communications company developing secure, NDAA-aligned technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, and critical infrastructure. Focused on scalable U.S. manufacturing, secure domestic supply chains, resilient command-and-control, and next-generation autonomous systems, Cytta Air is building an integrated platform engineered for mission resilience, operational intelligence, and rapid deployment in contested environments.

Media Contact
Cytta Corp./Cytta Air Corp.
Direct: +1 415-301-6644
Website: www.cyttaair.com
Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cytta-air-releases-demonstration-video-showcasing-american-built-1188713

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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