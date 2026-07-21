Cytta Corp.: Why U.S. Drone Manufacturing Still Can't Scale

America doesn't have a drone innovation problem. It has a manufacturing problem.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Across the United States, companies continue to develop increasingly capable unmanned aircraft for defense, public safety, and commercial applications. Venture capital is flowing into the sector, Department of Defense demand is accelerating, and the urgency to establish a secure domestic drone industry has never been greater.

Yet one question continues to separate successful companies from everyone else: Can they manufacture at scale?

The U.S. Army has publicly acknowledged this challenge. - Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, Acting Commander of Army Materiel Command, recently explained that while the Army knows how to manufacture traditional military equipment, unmanned aircraft require capabilities the current industrial base simply wasn't built to support. Components such as brushless motors, specialized electronics, batteries, and dedicated production equipment remain significant bottlenecks. The Army's response has been to launch SkyFoundry - a distributed manufacturing initiative designed to modernize domestic drone production and ultimately support manufacturing at unprecedented scale.

That admission highlights a broader reality. The challenge isn't designing better drones. The challenge is building thousands of them efficiently, consistently, securely, and with complete supply-chain visibility. This issue isn't unique to government.

Across the commercial drone industry, many companies excel at building prototypes, demonstrating new capabilities, and winning pilot programs. The real test begins after the contract is awarded.

Manufacturing experts increasingly describe this as the prototype-to-production gap-the point where engineering success must become repeatable production. It requires line-balanced assembly, configuration control, quality assurance, supplier management, traceability, and production systems capable of supporting sustained volume without sacrificing reliability.

History has already shown how decisive manufacturing can be.

The United States helped pioneer the commercial drone industry, yet DJI, a Chinese technology company, ultimately emerged as the dominant global manufacturer. While product innovation played an important role, analysts have noted that DJI's vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem became one of its greatest competitive advantages, allowing it to produce drones faster, at lower cost, and with greater control over its supply chain than many competitors. Manufacturing-not simply engineering-became the competitive moat.

The lesson is clear.

Companies don't become industry leaders solely because they build better aircraft. They become leaders because they build better manufacturing systems. This is hardly a new lesson for defense.

For years, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has identified manufacturing readiness as a recurring weakness across major defense acquisition programs. Delays, cost overruns, supplier challenges, and production readiness have consistently limited the ability to transition promising technologies into scalable operational capability.

Drone manufacturing now faces that same reality.

As demand shifts toward American-built, NDAA-aligned systems with secure domestic supply chains, manufacturing excellence is becoming just as important as aircraft performance. Customers increasingly expect complete digital traceability, real-time inventory visibility, repeatable quality processes, and confidence that every critical component can be identified, verified, and documented.

Those capabilities cannot be achieved through manual processes alone.

The urgency is only increasing. Recent Army initiatives envision procurement measured not in thousands, but in hundreds of thousands of autonomous systems. Initial requirements alone exceed 300,000 one-way attack drones, with long-term demand expected to grow substantially as autonomous warfare becomes a permanent component of modern military doctrine. The companies that can manufacture at scale will ultimately define the defense industrial base.

The defense market is already validating that thesis. Neros Technologies has raised more than $120 million in venture capital, secured an Army contract valued at up to $500 million, and is scaling production toward 10,000 drones per month, with a long-term objective of one million drones annually. Investors are no longer funding drone concepts-they are funding manufacturing capacity.

This is where the next generation of American drone companies will differentiate themselves.

For years, the industry has focused on building better drones. We believe the next competitive advantage is building better manufacturing. As demand grows from thousands of systems to hundreds of thousands, success will depend on automation, digital traceability, resilient domestic supply chains, and the ability to manufacture at scale. At Cytta Air, we're not simply developing autonomous systems-we're building the intelligent manufacturing platform we believe will define the next generation of American drone production," said Natalia Sokolova, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cytta Corp. and Cytta Air. "Our vision is a fully automated factory built around three intelligent production lines, engineered to manufacture one drone every 40 to 60 seconds per line. At full operational capacity, that manufacturing platform is designed to produce up to 45,000 American-built autonomous systems every month, or approximately 540,000 drones annually."

Equally important, every aircraft will be built within a digitally connected manufacturing environment utilizing Cytta Air's patented RFID/RTLS manufacturing automation technologies. The platform is designed to provide automated component tracking, real-time inventory visibility, complete digital traceability, automated quality assurance, production analytics, and continuous manufacturing optimization. Manufacturing intelligence becomes as important as the aircraft itself.

That level of production would exceed the Army's initial requirement of more than 300,000 one-way attack drones in less than seven months of full-capacity operation. More importantly, it demonstrates what the next generation of American defense manufacturing must become: highly automated, digitally traceable, resilient, and capable of scaling rapidly to meet national security requirements.

The next generation of American drone manufacturers will distinguish themselves through intelligent factories as much as innovative aircraft-leveraging automation, digital manufacturing, real-time production visibility, and integrated quality systems to reduce errors, improve throughput, and scale efficiently.

The future of the U.S. drone industry won't be determined solely by who designs the best drone.

It will be determined by who builds the best manufacturing platform.

Because in the years ahead, manufacturing won't simply support the drone industry.

It will define its winners.

Media Contact:

Cytta Corp./Cytta Air Corp.

Direct: +1 415-301-6644

Website: www.cyttaair.com

Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/why-u.s.-drone-manufacturing-still-cant-scale-1193399