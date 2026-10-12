

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker (SYK) and CMR Surgical, a global robotics company, announced a strategic equity investment of approximately $400 million by Stryker with an exclusive option for Stryker to acquire the remaining equity of CMR Surgical, and an exclusive U.S. commercial agency agreement for the Versius portfolio. Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR Surgical is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius Plus, a next-generation surgical robot.



Stryker will serve as the exclusive U.S. sales agent for the Versius portfolio. CMR Surgical will continue to lead portfolio development and commercialization in markets outside the United States.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Stryker shares are down 0.19 percent to $276.81.



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