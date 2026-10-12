Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington setzt auf Wolfram. Allegiance startet in Nevada.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
12.10.26 | 15:48
26,200 Euro
-2,82 % -0,760
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,66026,72016:31
26,63026,68016:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 16:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Worldwide, Inc.: JA Worldwide and HP Launch Global Collaboration to Prepare Young People for a Technology-Driven Future

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide and HP today announced a global partnership that unites years of successful collaboration around the world. Spanning 37 countries, the expanded collaboration aims to advance digital skills, AI education, workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and intergenerational learning for young people and educators.

The partnership combines HP's technology, skills training and expertise of its employees with JA's global reach, deep local relationships, and more than a century of experience in experiential education. JA locations, embedded in communities worldwide, can adapt each learning experience to the language, culture, education system, and local economic priorities, while a global framework establishes shared standards for educational quality, volunteer engagement, impact measurement, and storytelling.

"JA and HP have built extraordinary programs in communities around the world, each responding to local opportunities and grounded in a shared belief in young people's potential," said Leo Martellotto, JA Worldwide's Chief Development Officer. "A global framework now unites those efforts, allowing effective ideas to travel, opening more pathways for HP employees to share their expertise, and extending high-quality learning to young people at remarkable scale. Together, we're helping young people develop the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities."

During the first year of the collaboration, JA and HP expect to engage more than 850,000 young people and educators through locally tailored hands-on learning experiences that HP employees strengthen by contributing their expertise as mentors, speakers, subject-matter experts, and judges.

"Access to technology is important, but its real value emerges when people have the confidence and skills to use it in meaningful ways," said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact at HP Inc. and Executive Director of the HP Foundation. "At HP, we bring technology, learning experiences and the expertise of our people to help young people explore new ideas, solve real-world challenges and prepare for a changing world of work. Through JA's deep local relationships, those opportunities can reach more young people in ways that are relevant to their communities."

Opening a Global Conversation at UNGA
During the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York City, a JA Worldwide, JA of New York and HP-hosted discussion introduced young people entering the workforce to senior corporate leaders. The session, "Beyond Mentorship: Learning Across Generations," examined how changing expectations around technology, leadership, learning, purpose, and flexibility are reshaping the workplace, approaching intergenerational exchange as a source of mutual learning. Their exchange reflected a central principle of the JA-HP partnership: Every generation possesses knowledge the others need. When young people and experienced leaders engage one another as thoughtful peers, they challenge assumptions, expand possibilities, and shape stronger workplaces together.

From UNGA to NAUFest
From the global stage in New York, the partnership now advances across the Americas through NAUFest, JA Americas' regional educational experience connecting young people through online and in-person events in more than 30 cities.

At the center of NAUFest, the HP-supported AIForImpact Challenge invites young people to identify a challenge in their communities and develop an AI-powered solution, moving participants from understanding to application. Participants follow a structured learning journey available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, combining short educational videos, guided activities, a live masterclass, mentorship, and a showcase in which to present their ideas.

Young people examine how AI is transforming entrepreneurship, use AI tools to conduct market research and develop prototypes, consider the ethical dimensions of AI-assisted decision-making, and apply their learning to a challenge that matters where they live. HP employees contribute throughout the experience as content experts, mentors, speakers, and regional judges.

Global Reach; Local Relevance
Over the coming year, the partnership will take shape across the following regions and countries:

  • Africa: Nigeria and South Africa
  • Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, México, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, and Venezuela
  • Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia
  • Europe: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom
  • Middle East and North Africa: Egypt, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia

Across these regions, the portfolio includes AI and digital-literacy education; entrepreneurship experiences through which students create and manage companies; career exploration and work-readiness learning; digital safety and citizenship; professional development for educators; and direct engagement with HP employees.

A coordinated global approach also strengthens impact measurement, peer learning, communications, and the collection of stories that reveal how young people apply their burgeoning skills. Through the JA Institute-JA Worldwide's center for research, insights, and thought leadership-HP and JA will draw broader lessons from the partnership and contribute fresh perspectives to global conversations about education, technology, youth agency, and the future of work.

"What excites me most about this partnership is its multiplier effect," said Asheesh Advani, JA Worldwide's CEO. "Young people across 37 countries gain the digital fluency, entrepreneurial thinking, and workforce readiness to pursue opportunity and grow into capable, fulfilled leaders, while educators develop new skills and teaching practices they can carry forward to many more learners. Together, JA and HP are cultivating future-ready talent at global scale and strengthening an education ecosystem that can expand opportunity for years to come."

About JA Worldwide
As one of the world's largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA provides hands-on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial capability.

Delivering more than 23 million learning experiences each year through 750,000+ teachers and business volunteers, JA Worldwide is one of few organizations with the scale, experience, and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Operating in 120+ countries, JA equips young people with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. Learn more at jaworldwide.org.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services, and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, visit HP.com.



Contact Tere Stouffer Chief Marketing Officer JA Worldwide +1-212-641-0747 tere.stouffer@jaworldwide.org

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.