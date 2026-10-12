

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon, a business of RTX Corp. (RTX), announced on Monday that it has received a contract from the Office of Naval Research to develop advanced target-detection capabilities for naval radar systems.



Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will design and test signal and data-processing algorithms and integrate software upgrades to extend detection range, increase sensitivity and improve efficiency. The enhancements will be validated in laboratory and field trials before transition into the company's SPY-6 family of radars and other future naval systems.



The program builds on prior ONR initiatives, including ASPIRE and STORM, and continues Raytheon's work in software-defined apertures. Work will be carried out at facilities in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Andover, Massachusetts, through 2031.



On the NYSE, shares of RTX are currently gaining 0.40 percent, changing hands at $186.71.



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