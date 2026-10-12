

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense contractor BAE Systems plc (BA.L, BSP.DE), announced on Monday that it has introduced two new defense systems at the Association of the U.S. Army 2026 meeting - the Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon System and a High Power Microwave.



The company said the systems provide layered counter-unmanned aircraft and counter-missile capabilities designed to protect installations and maneuver forces against saturation drone attacks.



MDACS delivers precision-guided munitions including the Hypervelocity Projectile for air defense and Scorpio-XR for ground targets, while HPM offers continuous directed-energy defense against drone swarms.



BAE said both systems represent a shift toward scalable, adaptable defense options for the U.S. Army, moving proven capabilities from the lab to the field at an accelerated pace.



On the XETRA, shares of BAE Systems were gaining 1.95 percent, changing hands at 22.42 euros.



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