

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems PLC (BA.L, BSP.DE), a British aerospace, defense, and security company, on Thursday reaffirmed its annual outlook, citing strong year-to-date operational and financial performance.



Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive of BAE Systems, said: 'We've delivered strong financial and operational performance year to date, as well as positive order intake momentum. Our substantial backlog provides good visibility.'



For fiscal 2026, BAE Systems still expects underlying earnings per share growth of 11% to 13% and underlying EBIT growth of 10% to 12%. The company continues to project sales growth of 8% to 10%.



For fiscal 2025, BAE Systems had recorded underlying earnings of 75.2 pence per share, with underlying EBIT of £3.3 billion, on sales of £30.7 billion.



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