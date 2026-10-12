

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp. (CSX) announced on Monday, that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Cory is retiring from the railroad company. Cory will work with CSX's leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.



Following his retirement, Doug Ryhorchuk, senior vice president of Operations, and Casey Albright, senior vice president of Network Operations and Service Design, will report directly to President and CEO Steve Angel.



CSX is currently trading at $47.54 up $0.28 or 0.60 percent on the Nasdaq.



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