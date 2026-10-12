On June 5, 2026, Ortelius International AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On July 14, 2026, the observation status was updated with reference to the Company having entered into a convertible bond issuance agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, bonds may be converted into shares in the Company to a conversion price corresponding to 93% of the lowest daily VWAP of the Company's shares over the ten (10) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the relevant conversion notice.

Today, Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") informed the Company that, due to its failure to pay fees owed to the Exchange, its financial instruments may be subject to delisting.

According to item 1.4.2 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook"), an issuer is required to pay an annual fee and other applicable fees to the Exchange.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Rulebook, the Exchange may delist an issuer's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market if the issuer has failed to pay fees or fines in accordance with the Rulebook.

According to item 6.3.1 (b) of the Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, the Exchange decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Ortelius International AB (publ) Short name ORTIN ISIN code: SE0020551679

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.